'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Marries Caleb Willingham at Weight Loss Rehab Center

Congratulations are in order for "10000-Lb Sisters" star Tammy Slaton!

According to PEOPLE, the 36-year-old reality star married fiancé Caleb Willingham on Saturday. The two tied the knot at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, with the couple saying "I Do" in front of 30 friends and family in a small ceremony.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Slaton told PEOPLE. "I'm married now!"

A a source for TLC, the network of which "10000-Lb Sisters" airs, told PEOPLE that Slaton and Willingham's romance began at the Ohio weight loss rehab center, where the two first met.

As shown in photos from the nuptials, above, Slaton looked stunning in a white gown that featured ruffles on the strap. She added some sparkle by rocking a beautiful tiara. Her bouquet featured an arrangement of sunflowers, with Willingham having the yellow flower as his boutonnière. The groom contrasted his new bride by wearing an all-black look and brown suspenders.

Meanwhile, Slaton's sister Amy can be seen posing with her sister in one of the photos. Amy wore a burnt orange dress, and rocked purple hair.

Slaton and Willingham, 39, got engaged in October in the parking lot of the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, according to The Sun, which shared a video of the heartfelt proposal. In the clip, Willingham can be seen putting a ring on Slaton's finger, and the two share a sweet kiss.

A source told the outlet: "She began dating Caleb in rehab, and I'm so happy they met in-person and were not dating online."

"They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share," a friend of Slaton's said of Willingham. "They've been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome."

The Sun also reported that Willingham is going to move to Kentucky -- where Slaton lives -- after they have completed rehab.

Meanwhile, before Willingham, Slaton was in a relationship with a man named Philip. The two split last year, and their breakup was featured on "1000 Lb. Sisters."

"Tammy told me she broke up with Phil, and I'm like, about damn time. Now you need to work on yourself. Tammy don't need somebody that wants her to be a glutton," Amy said of her sister's ex. "I'm hoping with the whole breakup, it don't deter Tammy away from her weight loss, because she needs to lose this 25 lbs. The doctor gave her a goal."