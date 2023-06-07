Kim Kardashian Details Dating Issues, What She Learned from Pete Davidson Relationship

Hulu

Speaking with Scott Disick on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim opens up about her dating woes, being a "lights off" girl in the bedroom and spills on her mystery man "Fred."

Kim Kardashian is spilling on the downsides of dating while in the public eye.

Following her split from Pete Davidson, Kim met up with Scott Disick for a night out on the latest episode of "The Kardashians." While grabbing dinner together, the pair bonded over being single, as she praised her sister's ex for reminding her to keep "a sense of humor" about flying solo.

Disick first noted that he hadn't seen her out with anyone lately, as Kim said it's "just hard" to start dating someone new because it's difficult to go anywhere and keep a low profile. Scott compared her situation to "Pretty Woman," where men roll up to her door and she has to keep it a "dirty little secret."

"It's kind of awkward," she said, before going on to detail an issue with which only someone in the spotlight could relate.

"If you are seen with someone, then if it's starting to not work out you almost have to make it work a little longer because you're so embarrassed it was so quick," she said, referring to how her every moment is documented with paparazzi photos or reports in the media.

"You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from my last situation [with Davidson] was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly," Kim explained in a confessional. "I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"

She went on to tell Scott she was currently in a place where she didn't want to date just one person, saying she's "never dated" in the past. Kardashian added that her friends recently tried setting her up with a man she and Scott referred to as "Fred" -- an alias -- only to have press find out where she was and claim she was there having a secret rendezvous with Pete. She joked that while Davidson wasn't there, he probably knew what she was doing there, since it was where they went for low-key date nights as well.

Of "Fred," Kardashian said he "so meets the standards" of what she's looking for in a man -- before she was seen smiling and texting with him in a confessional -- before Scott joked she needs to find her own version of Mr. Big from "Sex and the City" and "hope he doesn't die on a bike one day." He also suggested to date someone older, which she wasn't into. "I don't like the old thing," she said, before adding, "but I don't like the really young thing either."

As talk turned to Cher's relationship with AE, Kim remarked that she would feel "insecure" with a younger man. When Disick joked that maybe Cher keeps the lights off when getting intimate, Kim said she did that already.

"It's so weird, but then I can walk out of a photoshoot with a hundred people on set, I can walk out with a thong," she explained. "If you're there with me, I'm like, 'Wait, don't look at me. Turn the lights off!'

"I would put a blindfold on him," she cracked, before the scene came to an end.

Since her split from Pete, Kim hasn't been linked with anyone publicly, so it's unclear who "Fred" is at this point ... any guesses?