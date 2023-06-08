Bryan Cranston Reveals His Plans to Retire

Paola Kudacki

"I love my wife, and we want to go the distance, but I want to do it in a healthy way"

Bryan Cranston wants to spend more time with his wife. That's why the iconic "Breaking Bad" actor announced that he has decided to leave acting in 2026.

For his GQ cover story, the 67-year-old actor and star of Wes Anderson's upcoming "Asteroid City" gave his insight on the industry-- including why he's ready to leave it.

"For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail," explained Cranston, 67. "She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."

Cranston also revealed that he and his wife, Robin Dearden, "have been going to therapy together since before we were married."

"I love my wife, and we want to go the distance, but I want to do it in a healthy way," he continued. "I don’t want to just be with her. I don’t want to just have the two of us go into a restaurant and no one says a word."

Cranston's retirement plans are no less than idyllic. The legendary actor will sell his portion of Dos Hombres (the mezcal company he owns with "Breaking Bad' co-star Aaron Paul), shut down his production company Moonshot Entertainment, and run off with his wife to a foreign country where they will drink wine and read classic literature.

"I want to have that experience,” elaborates the actor. "I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It’s not going to be like, 'Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.' No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls."

"It’s about taking a chance. I’m used to that feeling – of not knowing."