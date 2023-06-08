Police Spy Something Fall from Sky Moments Before 911 Call About 'Aliens' In Viral Video

8NewsNow/Las Vegas Metro Police Department

Bodycam footage shows the object fall to Earth, before nervous police respond to a 911 call about 10-foot tall "alien" with "shiny eyes."

Las Vegas was the site of an alien investigation in May, after officers responded to a call about a possible extraterrestrial sighting moments after something was seen falling from the sky.

Bodycam footage from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department obtained by 8 News NOW shows a glowing, unidentified object hurling toward the ground while an officer was out on an unrelated call. About 40 minutes later, a 911 call from a nearby resident came through dispatch from someone claiming to have seen a pair of giant creatures in their backyard after whatever crash landed hit the ground.

"There's like an 8-foot person beside it and another one beside it and it has big eyes and it's looking at us and it's still there," said the caller. "In my backyard. I swear to God, this is not a joke. We're terrified."

"They're very large. They're like 8 foot, 9 foot, 10 foot, they look like aliens to us," they added. "Big eyes and a big mouth. They're shiny eyes and they're not human, 100% they're not human."

Another pair of officers were then dispatched to the home of the call; one of them can be heard talking about their nerves about what they'll find at the house while en route to the location.

"I have butterflies bro. Everyone saw a shooting star and these people say there's aliens in their backyard," he can be heard saying, before meeting up with the family who reported the sighting about an hour after the call was made.

"It was like a big creature. Around 10 feet tall," one of the people at the home can be heard telling the officers, one of whom tells the group, "I'm not gonna BS you guys, one of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky too so that's why I'm kinda curious."

Police then took a look around the yard, but the footage wasn't shared with the public since it was of private property. They didn't find anything at the scene, however. As they left, one of the cops quipped, "If those 9-foot beings come back, don't call us. Deal with it yourself! I ain't dealing with that."

8 News Now said they have been investigating the incident for about a week now, but have no concrete answers. Their anchors explained that bystanders did notice an SUV driving around the area around the time of the incident, speculating someone could have possibly retrieved whatever fell from the sky. The case has since been closed.