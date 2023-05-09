Demi Lovato Shares Photos of Rectangular Object in the Sky, Wonders If It's a 'UFO'

Getty / Instagram

"Did I just capture a ufo on camera?" the singer wrote alongside an image of a gray object in the sky.

Demi Lovato says she may have spotted a UFO -- and is sharing her experience with fans.

On Monday, the 30-year-old singer posted a series of photos on her Instagram Stories that featured a dark gray, rectangular object floating in the sky. The images appeared to have been taken in the desert.

The first shot was of a blue sky and a windmill farm below, with the unidentified object only a tiny, gray speck in the distance. "Did I just capture a ufo on camera?" she wrote alongside the photo.

The Grammy nominee then shared a zoomed-in version of the sky, and drew a white circle around the object. For the third shot, Demi zoomed in even more -- so much so that the gray object appeared very blurry.

Meanwhile, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer went on to post -- and then delete -- another slide that read, per Daily Mail, "Saw a UFO last night And yes, I'm still looking up!!"

Demi has previously spoken about her belief and interest in aliens and extraterrestrials. The former Disney star starred in her own docuseries, "Unidentified," in which she worked with experts to uncover the truth about UFOs.

She was seemingly inspired to document her journey after spending time in Joshua Tree National Park with UFO expert Dr. Steven Greer, who created the CE5 Contact app to help users peacefully contact aliens.