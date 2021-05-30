Celebrities Who Believe in Aliens And The Extraterrestrial

Getty

"How self-important are we to think that we are the only life-form?"

It's not just NASA and the CIA looking into life on other planets...celebrities are getting in on the action too! While the existence of aliens has been a topic of debate for centuries, some famous faces are certain about extraterrestrial life and are doing what they can to contribute to the discussion.

A few celebs have even taken things to the next level, like former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge, who has become one of the most vocal stars to speak out about life on other planets. Now Demi Lovato is following in his footsteps with their new show "Unidentified," working with experts to uncover the truth about UFOs. Who knows what these celebs will find out there!

Read on to discover which celebrities believe in extraterrestrial life…

1. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's belief in aliens is so strong that they are starting their own docuseries to follow them as they search for extraterrestrial life. Demi was seemingly inspired to document their journey after spending time in Joshua Tree National Park with UFO expert Dr. Steven Greer, who created the CE5 Contact app to help users peacefully contact aliens.

"I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I've never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1 percent of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet," Demi wrote on Instagram following her trip.

Miley Cyrus is an avid believer in aliens, especially after having an encounter with a UFO while driving through California with a friend. Not only did the flying object "chase" her down, but she believes she made eye contact with something on board.

"The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real. I didn't feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that's what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn't quite wrap my head around," Miley told Interview.

3. Tom DeLonge

Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge has been interested in aliens for a majority of his life and says he even spent his first paycheck from the band on a computer specifically to get deeper into researching the subject. He later put his music career on hold in order to devote much of his time to researching the extraterrestrial. He later helped found To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, which has a division dedicated to the study of UFOs. In fact, the company released several videos of UFOs that were later officially confirmed and released by the U.S. Navy.

"Would I leave rock and roll just to go do something that there's no data for and it's just, like, pie in the sky and we're just imagining things? No! Why would I? I mean, that's insane. But would I leave it for something that I truly think can change the world and have a positive impact and make it a better place, and something that needs to be dealt with, something that's serious?" Tom told Sky News.

Kesha has been a believer in aliens for quite some time but she was recently encouraged to try to make contact with extraterrestrial life after talking with Demi Lovato about their alien experience in Joshua Tree National Park. Demi encouraged Kesha to download the CE5 Contact app and over the holidays she spent some time testing it out.

"I loved the conversation we had because...there were a couple books she mentioned and an app she mentioned that I immediately downloaded...[I told my family,] 'All I want for Christmas is for us all to meditate and try to channel extraterrestrials.' And they're like, 'OK.' I'm like trying to get all my friends and family into meditating the aliens to us. It's my new hobby because of Demi Lovato,” she said on her "Kesha and the Creepies" podcast.

Khloe Kardashian definitely believes in extraterrestrial life and took things to the next level when she went hunting for aliens on a recent episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." After hearing about alien sightings in Malibu, Khloe and beau Tristan Thompson headed out on a hike to an area that was said to attract aliens.

"Malibu has actually attracted a ton of UFO sightings. When I was researching, I found out about this trail and this trail is supposed to have amazing alien energy. I am so excited again. Hiking, aliens -- what's better?" Khloe said during the episode.

Nick Jonas became a firm believer in aliens as a teenager when he seemingly witnessed several UFOs right from his backyard. He says he's even had a lot of conversations with fellow believer Demi Lovato about the subject.

"I am on board. When I was 14 maybe, I was in my backyard playing basketball with some friends and I looked up in the sky, and there was three flying saucers. Everyone was like, 'It's a movie set' and I was convinced it was real. And I looked it up online and there was three identical sightings in other states. So I'm a firm believer in aliens," Nick said on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

Post Malone says he's been spotting UFOs since he was a teenager, living with his aunt and uncle in upstate New York. He shared that he and his cousin would sometimes see unexplainable lights outside their home. As an adult living in California, he believes he’s also spotted aliens on several occasions including a "forcefield" around the city where he was living.

"I used to live in Tarzana...It looked kind of like, it sounds corny, but like a classic forcefield...it's kind of like a dome in a circular shape. In Tarzana, looking down at the f------- city. And I'm like, 'How did no one else see this?' But I was there with like f-----' four other people, and they saw it too," he said on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

Jennifer Lawrence has said she believes in aliens but the idea of ever interacting with an extraterrestrial being completely freaks her out. When she discovered that a capsule had been released in space with information about Earth intended for aliens, it didn't sit well with her.

"Based on history, when we find each other, we kill each other. I don't feel like aliens are going to be like, 'Oh, great! Let's get along.' They might not. They might want to destroy us. Have you seen a Tom Cruise movie? So, sometimes I look up into the stars and I'm like, 'Oh, wow. Oh, God," Jennifer said on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

Katy Perry had a hit song titled "E.T." so of course she believes that there’s life on other planets. The singer once joked that if she had a closer relationship with Barack Obama, she would probably ask him what he knows about aliens.

"I believe in aliens. I look up into the stars and I imagine: How self-important are we to think that we are the only life-form?" Katy told GQ.

Alicia Keys says she's seen a UFO before and is fairly certain that most people out there have had some experience where they witnessed an unexplainable object flying through the sky.

"I'm sure you've seen a UFO. Haven't all of us seen something flying in the sky, and it's at some random time of night that doesn't make sense and it's not the shape of a plane?" she said during an interview with Buzzfeed.

Throughout the years, Tom Cruise has shared his thoughts about aliens and he admits that while he's never had an experience with the extraterrestrial, he believes that they’re somewhere out there.

"I don't think you can actually count it out. It might be a little arrogant to think we were the only ones in all the galaxies throughout the universe -- but I've never met one!" Tom said during an event.

Jaden Smith believes in the extraterrestrial and he has a pretty good source to back up his claims! Jaden says he spoke to Barack Obama about aliens when he was a young teen and what he had to say convinced him of their existence.