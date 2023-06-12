Kristin Davis Speaks Out on Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Feud

Getty

And just like that... the "Sex and the City" star has weighed into the controversy soon after it was announced Cattrall is returning to the franchise

In an interview with "The Telegraph," the star shared her thoughts on the drama, despite also noting that she isn't going to put any effort into fixing it.

"You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody," said Davis. "I do understand fans' feelings, that they're upset."

"I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power," added Davis, who plays Charlotte in the iconic sitcom "Sex and the City," which first aired in 1998.

One day after SATC fans got the surprise of their lives when it was reported that Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha in the Max spinoff, "And Just Like That ...," the actress took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news.

Alongside a Variety report about her upcoming cameo in Season 2 of "And Just Like That," Cattrall wrote, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈….."

Cattrall famously starred as Samantha Jones in all six seasons of "Sex and the City," which ran from 1998 to 2004, and the two spinoff films, which were released in 2008 and 2018. Over the years, she's continued to speak out about her decision to never return to the franchise following her feud with Parker, hence why the news of Cattrall's cameo was unexpected.

According to Variety, Cattrall will star in one scene, which will be a phone conversation with SJP's Carrie Bradshaw. The outlet said Cattrall shot her "And Just Like That" cameo in late March, and she didn't interact with any of her former co-stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King.