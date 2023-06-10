Kristin Davis Says She's Been 'Ridiculed Relentlessly' For Getting Fillers

Getty

Kristin Davis says she's been hit with criticism online about her appearance.

In an interview with The Telegraph, published Friday, the "Sex and the City" star claimed she's been "ridiculed relentlessly" on social media about the work she's had done, specifically fillers.

"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that," Davis, 58, said. "The internet wants you to -- but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted…"

The "And Just Like That ..." star said Botox was her introduction to cosmetic injections.

"I was super-excited I didn't have to have my lateral lines," she said. "But I didn't do anything else for a long time."

The actress added that she then had dermal fillers, admitting that her experience has often been unpleasant due to how she said people reacted.

"I have done fillers and it's been good and I've done fillers and it's been bad," Davis told The Telegraph. "I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful."

"It's whatever. I can't keep it up. I don't have time," she continued, before pointing out, "You're trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong -- [as if] I jabbed a needle in my face…"

The "Holiday and the Wild" star went on to talk about getting lip filler specifically.

"No one told me it didn't look good for the longest time," she told The Telegraph. "But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually."