Samuel L. Jackson's Face After Losing Tony Deserves an Award

Fans blew up Twitter with their reactions, with one writing: "Samuel L. Jackson looked like Nick Fury after realizing he didn't win his category. #TonyAwards"

Fans went wild when Samuel L. Jackson lost at the Tony Awards on Sunday.

And it wasn't so much that he lost but the face he made when the winner was announced -- or the apparent face he made.

Now whether fans were right in reading his expression is another story -- but the legendary Jackson's ability to say a thousand words with one look led his legion of followers to come away with only one conclusion.

The star was nominated for best performance by an actor in a featured role for his turn in "The Piano Lesson," by August Wilson, which was directed by Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

The Tony went to Brandon Uranowitz for "Leopoldstadt."

See below how his fans reacted to the moment on Twitter.

Samuel L. Jackson’s face took me all the way out 😭😭😭



He looks like he knew he wasn’t getting the Tony.



Based on the shout out during the winner’s acceptance speech, it sounds like Jordan E. Cooper maybe should have won it for Ain’t No Mo’ https://t.co/CzjzO2NCxm — Tammi “Did you wash your hands?” Sparks 👋🏾🧼🧴 (@tammirsparks) June 12, 2023 @tammirsparks

Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme. #TonyAwards — Mindy Benson (@MindyBe) June 12, 2023 @MindyBe

oh my god samuel l jackson’s face — latina bertie wooster (@shortzendaya) June 12, 2023 @shortzendaya

Samuel L. Jackson looked like Nick Fury after realizing he didn't win his category. #TonyAwards — The Vibe With Ky (@TheVibeWithKy) June 12, 2023 @TheVibeWithKy