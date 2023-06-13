Disney Reveals Major Delays for Avatar Sequels and Marvel Projects, Slates Star Wars Films

Everett / Getty / Disney

Hope you're feeling patient, because one movie isn't coming out until 2031.

Disney just announced some major shifts in their release calendar ... with a ton of projects getting delayed anywhere from a couple months to a few years.

But first, some good news: "Deadpool 3," featuring Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth officially joining the MCU-proper, has been bumped forward from November 8, 2024 to May 3, 2024. The studio also confirmed that two "Star Wars" movies will drop in 2026 -- with one on May 22 and another on December 18.

The specifics on which of the previously-announced "Star Wars" films will release when, however, remains unclear.

Now, onto the delays.

"Captain America: Brave New World" shifts one month from July 26, 2024 to August 26, 2024 ... "Thunderbolts" has been delayed five months and will now drop December 20, 2024 ... while "Blade" has moved from September 6, 2024 to February 14, 2025. Yep, "Blade" is now a Valentine's Day movie.

The next Marvel movie to drop after that will be "Fantastic Four" on May 2, 2025 -- three months after its initial date -- followed by "Avengers: Kang Dynasty" starring Jonathan Majors as the titular villain on May 1, 2026, a full year after its original release date. Its followup, "Avengers: Secret Wars" was also delayed a full year, to May 7, 2027.

"Thunderbolts" and "Blade" had already paused production amid the writer's strike, likely causing a waterfall effect when it comes to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings.

On the "Avatar" front, the third movie in the franchise -- which is reportedly almost completed -- will no longer debut in theaters this December. Instead, it's been pushed to December 19, 2025, while both "Avatar 4" and 5 have been delayed three years each, now dropping on December 21, 2029 and December 19, 2031, respectively.

Disney also revealed that the live-action "Moana" movie will open June 27, 2025, while a new "Alien" movie from Fede Alvarez will hit theaters August 16, 2024.