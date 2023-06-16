Why Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Will Never Renew Their Wedding Vows

Getty

On their daytime talk show, the couple -- who recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary -- called vow renewals the "kiss of death."

Despite having nearly three decades of marriage under their belt, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos say they don't have any desire to renew their vows.

During Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the couple -- who celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary last month -- shared their reasons why they aren't a fan of vow renewals, and will never plan to do it themselves.

"We are very superstitious about vow renewals," said Ripa, who jokingly called them the "kiss of death" and said they should come with "divorce papers."

“I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce," she noted, before adding, "It's like, 'We're not getting along... I know what we should do!''"

Consuelos chimed in, suggesting that vow renewals result from a husband's slip-up.

"And I'm not talking about 'leaved the toilet seat up,'" he said. "I'm talking about messed up!"

When Live EP Michael Gelman asked the two if they would be interested in participating in a vow renewal on the show, both Ripa and Consuelos exclaimed, "Noooooo."

Ripa, 52, and Consuelos, also 52, met in 1995 on the set of "All My Children." The couple eloped the following year, and share three kids: Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20.

On their 27th wedding anniversary on May 1, Ripa and Consuelos both took to Instagram to honor the special day.

Ripa posted a sweet slideshow that featured photos of her and Consuelos from over the years. "27 years … in 27 seconds! Happy Anniversary to my beloved @Instasuelos," she captioned the video, adding the hashtag "TimeFlies."

Meanwhile, Consuelos shared a throwback shot of himself and Ripa, writing, "Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!"

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Ripa opened up about her and Consuelos' 27 years of marriage, sharing that there is "no secret" to a successful marriage.

"It goes fast, I'm telling you'" she told the outlet. "...You're going to go through things, there are ups and downs."