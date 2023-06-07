Mark Consuelos Reveals More NSFW Details About His Marriage With Kelly Ripa

Bravo / Getty

"Only in Spanish," says Mark on whether or not he likes dirty talk.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa aren't exactly discreet when it comes to the bedroom aspect of their marriage, and Mark is revealing even more details.

On "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," the actor divulged intimate information about him and his wife and also revealed personal details about his first kiss and when he lost his virginity.

"On a scale from one to ten, how big of a cuddle monster are you?" asked host Andy Cohen.

"Ooh," responded Mark, "I'd say I'm an average five and a half."

"Are you the big spoon or little spoon?" continued Andy, to which Consuelos shared that he is the big spoon. Andy also asked when Mark had his first kiss.

"At Sheppy's in Lebanon, Illinois in the basement in the arcade," shared Mark, who also revealed that he was 12 when this happened (not eight, like Cohen guessed).

Consuelos also revealed that he was "older" when he lost his virginity.

"Old--er," he said. "Like, senior year in high school."

Consuelos also went on to tell Andy that his love for dirty talk was reliant on one thing, if it's in Spanish.

These weren't the only juicy details that Mark revealed on the episode.

In another segment of the show, he and fellow guest Rebecca Romjin were given signs that said "Agree" and "Disagree" on either side, which they would hold up in response to Cohen's searing questions.