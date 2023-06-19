Harrowing Video Shows Deputy Get 'Sucked In the F--king Drain Pipe' During Flood Rescue

Facebook

"Can you f---ing believe what just happened to us?!" the deputy exclaimed after he and a stranded driver traveled nearly 100 feet under water -- and it was all caught on bodycam.

A stranded motorist and a Florida deputy are both "lucky to be alive" following a terrifying ordeal during a torrential downpour which caused massive flooding.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage from Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth over the weekend, following an incident in the early morning hours of Friday, June 16th.

In the video, Hollingsworth is seen getting out of his vehicle to -- as the Sheriff's Office explained -- "approach a citizen who was trapped in these rising waters" by the side of the highway. As he stepped out into the water, however, he was quickly pulled under it. His bodycam footage goes black, but in the video below, viewers can hear muffled noises which sound like screams for help and gasps for air.

After traveling 100 feet underwater from one side of the four-lane highway to the other, both men were spit out of the pipe and back into the flood water. At that point, Hollingsworth can be heard yelling at the driver about what they had just experienced.

"Can you f---ing believe what just happened to us? You okay bud? Can you believe what f---ing happened to us?!" exclaimed the deputy. "Just breathe. Oh my god, thank you Jesus! Oh Jesus."

"I never held my breath like this in my life," Hollingsworth continued, as the driver added, "Me neither!"

The deputy then radioed for help, saying they'll be "staying put" to avoid getting "sucked down again." After backup arrived, Hollingsworth told them, "I got sucked in the f--king drain pipe and I went all the way under highway 98 and got spit out."

The driver can be seen thanking the officer for trying to help and for rushing over to make sure he was okay following the ordeal. As the driver was waiting to get checked out by an ambulance, he told the deputy, "Me and you man ... that's an experience for life."

In a Facebook post about the incident, the Sheriff's Office explained the area had been experiencing "severe weather and torrential downpours" in the days leading up to Friday.

"During the rescue attempt, both the citizen and Deputy Hollingsworth were sucked into a drainage pipe and were swept underneath the four-lane roadway of Hwy 98. They were submerged for approximately 30 seconds and traveled nearly 100 feet underwater," they explained. "They eventually resurfaced on the other end of the roadway - lucky to be alive."