Watch Bryan Cranston Recreate Ariana Madix's 'I Regret Ever Loving You' Speech

Bravo / YouTube

"Give the man an Emmy!" Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen said of the 67-year-old actor following his epic reenactment of Madix and Tom Sandoval's confrontation from Vanderpump Rules.

It goes without saying that six-time Emmy winner Bryan Cranston has proven himself as a master of his craft, but he's now revealed his acting talents can even stretch into flawlessly impersonating reality TV stars.

During the "Clubhouse Playhouse" segment, Cranston, 67, took a stab at Madix's "powerful soliloquy," and he absolutely nailed it.

"Is it alright if I don't know what I'm doing?" the Breaking Bad alum asked, adding that he's "never seen this show." His Asteroid City co-star and fellow WWHL guest, Maya Hawke, offered her encouragement, but Cranston didn't need it as he immediately got into character.

"I've been with you for nine years, when you were literally f---ing, like, wearing combat boots and skinny jeans and didn't have a dime to your name," he began, recalling Madix's words while dramatic music played in the background.

"Oh now, now, you got a little bit of money, a little bar, a little band, and this girl is going to act enamored with you?" said Cranston, who also used hand gestures to add even more emotion to his performance. "Because that's what you want. You want someone to just gas you up."

He then delivered Madix's epic line, "You're worth nothing," to which the WWHL audience cheered in response.

"I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman that f---ing stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you," Cranston added, pretending to get emotional. "Hear my words and know that's how I feel about you."

"I regret ever loving you," he concluded. Cranston then turned around as if he was going to cry.

The audience burst into applause, while Andy Cohen said, "And scene! Bravo! Give the man an Emmy!"

Many WWHL and Pump Rules fans appeared to love Cranston's recreation of the scene as users applauded the Golden Globe winner in WWHL's tweet of the video.

"I want to hear Arianna's review of this performance. I expect giggles and laughter followed by accolades!" a user wrote.

"Bryan did an amazing job with that scene!" a fan added, while others called Cranston's impersonation "epic," "fantastic" and "incredible."

Another user pointed out, "@BryanCranston is nothing less than a national freaking treasure."

This comes a week after Jon Hamm and John Slattery also hilariously recreated a Vanderpump Rules scene on Watch What Happens Live, with the two acting out James Kennedy and Sandoval's fight during the Season 10 reunion.