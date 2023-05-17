Everything Ariana Madix Said During Gut-Wrenching Tom Sandoval Confrontation on Vanderpump Rules Finale

Bravo

"I regret every moment I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You're worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul," she told him during a devastating argument filmed days after she discovered his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The moment "Vanderpump Rules" fans have been waiting all season to see is finally here -- and it was brutal to watch.

Production on the current season of the show had wrapped before Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed to the entire world, but filming started up again just two days after Ariana Madix found a compromising video of her longtime partner and good friend on his phone.

"My stomach dropped into my f---ing ass," recalled Madix in a confessional of the moment she uncovered the affair at the very top of the hour. "I called Raquel and said, 'If you have ever given a s--- about me, tell me when this happened.'"

In his own confessional, he added, "I know what I did was really f---ed up and there's no excuse for it. I love her and I care about her. I just don't think we were happy. I really don't."

Before then launching into the episode proper, Madix said that the whole experience made her realize "there are evil, evil people in this world and sometimes they're the people closest to you and you have no idea."

What followed that opening was the only conversation between Ariana and Sandoval himself of the entire episode ... and it was absolutely gut-wrenching. The two were both inside their shared home, which they continued to live in together following the breakup. After he came downstairs to the kitchen and asked if she wanted anything, she cooly responded, "For you to die."

She then asked how his night was with Raquel the evening prior, as Sandoval said he was at Schwartz's. That, she said, meant nothing to her, since he had allegedly been engaged in his NSFW FaceTime with Leviss while at his BFF and business partner's home. She then reminded him that he hadn't yet apologized to her for what he "actually did."

"Every time I try to apologize to you, it just makes you more angry," he began. "I'm sorry, I didn't want to hurt you. I really did not want to hurt you."

She reacted with shock to his statement, pointing out that if that wasn't his intention, he probably shouldn't have continued "to do something repeatedly, over and over and over again" he knew would hurt her.

"I've been with you for 9 years. When you were literally wearing combat boots and skinny jeans, and didn't have a f---ing dime to your name driving a 1997 Honda Civic. I loved you then, when you had nothing," she told him. "You got a little bit of money, a little bar, a little band and then this girl is going to act enamored with you. That's what you want, huh? You want someone to just gas you up."

Of Raquel, she said she was "searching for identity in men," has "no identity of her own" and was "willing to stoop so low as to f--- one of her best friend's life partners." She then asked whether he thought that's the kind of person who's good "to be around."

"I don't know how it happened, but it happened. We became really good friends. I was seeking something that I wasn't getting here and that's selfish, really selfish. It's horrible," Tom responded. "Me and Raquel became really good friends."

"I DON'T GIVE A F--- ABOUT F---ING RAQUEL. YOUR FRIENDSHIP IS F--ING BULLS---!" Madix then exclaimed, before calling their relationship "disgusting." He, however, said the relationship between them was real, because Leviss treated him with "f---ing respect, something I haven't gotten from you in a long time."

After she wondered why he felt the need to "f--- my friend," he said their relationship wasn't "about f---ing" but was actually built on "a connection where we are respecting each other and giving each other confidence." Sandoval claimed things between him and Ariana were no longer "the same" as they once were, also saying they were "separated all the time," "had no sex life" and left him feeling like he had "lost all my mojo."

"Once I turned 40, I was like, 'This can't be the rest of my life," he told her, before she said that's what something like couple's therapy is for.

Sandoval then claimed that she was the one who "put pressure" on him to stay in the relationship, saying that he even told her two weeks prior that he wanted "to end things." While he said she told him, "I am not letting you break up with me, you're gonna have to force me out of this," she said that if he was truly determined to call things off then, he "should have never been in my bed after that night."

"Don't be a f---ing coward," she then told him.

Tom went on to say that the affair wasn't "just about somebody stroking my ego" or about Raquel's looks, saying it "came from something much deeper." As he said the two became "a support system to each other," Madix exploded again, telling him to shut up.

"I don't want to hear it because it's f---ing disgusting. Are you guys gonna kiss, hug, talk about your deep connection? I was ride or f--ing die for you and I had her back as well," said Madix. "The fact she's continued to smile in my face is one of the most god-awful disgusting things I've ever heard of."

She then delivered the most brutal blow of the episode, in what would be an Emmy-winning performance if reality TV shows had such an award.

"I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You're worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman that f---ing stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you," she told him. "Hear my words and know that's how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you."

She then asked, "Any last words before we never speak again?"

"I never thought this would happen. I thought we'd be together forever," he said, before they both started to cry. "I would have followed you everywhere," she responded, saying through tears that she would "have changed any part of whatever you weren't happy with" and was "was 100% committed to you as of literally two days ago."

The conversation ended with Tom saying that while she can think "whatever you want" about where they are now, the two had "some really good times" before it all went south. All she could do was say, "Yeah," before he walked out of the room in tears.