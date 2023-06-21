Khloe Kardashian 'Mortified' After North West Pulls Date Prank on Her Aunt

Hulu

North's prank sparked an embarrassing interaction with a hottie in Milan ... before Khloe later got flirty with 365 Days Michele Morrone.

Khloe Kardashian was left red faced after her niece North West pulled off a pretty epic prank during the family's trip to Milan.

This week's new episode of The Kardashians followed the group to Italy for Kim Kardashian's big -- and feud-sparking -- runway show with Dolce & Gabbana. While there, according to her friends, Khloe had a flirty moment with a "hot guy" staying in the room next to her at their hotel. Overhearing this conversation, North came up with an idea.

"We should make a note saying it's from him and hang it on Koko's door, like, 'Hey, can we go on a date?'" she said -- an idea Kim loved. She then had her daughter make the note, telling her to write, "Hi, Khloe, knock on my door two times if you want to go on a date."

They then ran down to her room and stuck it on a door with a little white rose attached. "Prank of the season!" exclaimed North after retreating back to their suite.

While the handwritten note was clearly made by a child, the prank apparently worked. Following the trip, Khloe met up with mom Kris Jenner at the gym and explained what happened after she got back to her room and saw the note following the D&G show after-party.

"We got back to the hotel around 3am and there was a note on my door with a rose and it was like, 'I want to take you on a date, it's your neighbor, knock two times if you want to go on a date,'" she relayed.

Though she didn't go knocking on his door at that late hour, she did run into him the next day and thanked him for the note she thought he sent.

"He's like, 'What note?' 'The note you wrote me,' I told him the whole thing. He was like, 'Can I see the note?' So I went to get the note and I gave it to him," she shared. "He was like, '1, I'm so offended you would think this was my handwriting. And 2, I just didn't write this for you.'"

"While he's talking I'm thinking, North!" she added, explaining that she then called up her sister and asked, "Did f---ing North write me a note?" Her suspicions were then confirmed.

"This note is from my f---ing 9-year-old niece. I'm mortified that I'm this much of a f---ing loser that I'm going to accept any child's handwritten letter to me and take it as an admirer," said Khloe in a confessional. "Kim obviously helped her and Kim's a f---ing bitch for not texting me a heads up. They're all assholes, actually."

In her own confessional, Kim cracked up -- laughing as she said, "The fact she believed that was some man's writing is so f---ing funny that that's insane."

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim also tried to play matchmaker between Khloe and hunky "365 Days" star Michele Morrone, after arranging to have him sit next to her at the D&G show.

"I think he's super hot. He's like a man. I love a good man," Khloe said of the Netflix star in a confessional. "He's definitely just hot and tall and muscular. He's so fine! I've had a little tough year, so I'm excited to be in a new environment, new energy. We all act differently when we're out of town."

A photo of the pair backstage at the show (above) went viral after he posted it to his Instagram page. Though some reports linked them as a pair at the time, she explained what really went down.

"He was like, 'Can I put my hand on your face for a photo?' I was like, 'That is so nice that you asked me,'" she said. "He grabbed the small of my waist, I was like, 'Oh, yes, daddy!'"

She added that she liked "the narrative" that they were hooking up, joking, "It's better than the narrative I've been having." She went on to thank Kim for all her "plotting and planning to have me hook up with someone here in Milan."

Khloe went on to reveal to her mom what the pair talked about while sitting next to one another during the runway show, saying they connected over having children.

"He said, 'You look great!' and I was like, 'I didn't birth the baby. It's a surrogate. It's so f---ing weird,'" she shared. "He was like, 'I love you because you're so not PC.' He thinks I'm nuts."

"It's too easy to make people uncomfortable," Khloe added, before cracking some more jokes about her personal life. "'So how's your dad?' 'Which one? One's dead and one turned into a girl.' 'Why'd you get a divorce?' 'Found him in a brothel.' I can go on and on. You can't come up with better than what the truth is."