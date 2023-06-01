Kim and Khloe React to Kardashians Show Criticism, Shade Sisters Over Who Gives 'Real Content'

Hulu

"Khloé and I, we give real content," Kim says as the sisters chat with Scott Disick about critics of the show saying the family isn't being open enough about their lives, citing relationship drama with Kanye, Pete Davidson, Tristan Thompson.

With Season 3 of "The Kardashians" underway now on Hulu, the sisters are taking stock of how the previous season was received by fans and some critics -- and hitting back.

Labeled boring by many, the family found itself criticized for a seeming lack of openness in truly sharing the inner working of their lives. "There was an article about Season 2 ... that said Khloé didn't give enough with the Tristan [Thompson] situation," Kim said to Khloé and Scott Disick in one self-referential scene.

"First of all, we filmed everything," Kim countered. "She shared everything."

"With my surrogacy, I was so f---ing vulnerable."

Looking deeper into the article, Kim noted that the criticism was that she only opened up about it "after the fact when the baby was about to be born." They argued she didn't share the journey.

To that Khloé said she wasn't yet "admitting it to myself," which she said she made "very clear." The surrogate pregnancy was with ex Tristan Thompson and it came about just as she discovered he'd cheated on her again, finally ending things for good. To say it's complicated is a dramatic understatement.

In a confessional, Khloé argued that she's talking about potentially having cancer on her face, so how is she not sharing enough? "I do have to have a surgery and we will see how much spread and if they can get it all," she said.

Fans were also criticial of the second season as beyond the premiere focus on Khloé's surrogacy, the rest of the season seemed really light on content, unless that content was plugging the various KarJenner enterprises -- wouldn't Mama Kris be proud! They said it reemphasizes that "what we see is what we are allowed to see."

Specifics of the complaints seemed to be largely leveled around the various men in the women's lives, with one criticism being that Kim's ex-husband Kanye was basically a "non-presence" on the show, despite their relationship dominating headlines.

"If I don't talk to him, what am I gonna do? Send a camera?" Kim mused. "It's not that I'm unwilling, it's that my ex didn't want to be on a reality show." On the flip side, though, Kim argued that she talks about her ex, and she plans to talk about her "co-parenting struggles, from my point of view."

The fans had the same complaints about Pete Davidson, who did not appear on the show when he and Kim first started dating, and then when it got a little more serious, he still wasn't a huge presence.

"It's not what he does," said Kim, and yet he did appear on the show "at what level he was comfortable with."

Some of these complaints, though, felt silly to the women. "If I'm newly dating someone, I'm not gonna have them on the show," argued Khloé.

Kim agreed, saying in a confessional, "I'm not gonna meet someone and be like, pause, before we get to a place, will you be on my show?"

"When we started 'Keeping Up [with the Kardshians'], all of us were 20 years old and had no kids and no lives and this was our only job and only career," Kim said. "People grow and evolve."

Ultimately, both Kim and Khloé decided that this criticism was completely unwarranted -- at least when it comes to the two of them. "I have no guilt because I show so much about my life," said Khloé. "I open up and I do it in a very vulnerable way."

Khloé told her sister that no matter the show or season, it's the "same old! It's you and me." Without naming any of their siblings, it seemed pretty clear the pair were pointing out who was really opening up and who was perhaps being a little more private.

"Khloé and I give real content," Kim said in a confessional. "We're sharing every last detail of our lives. I talk about me wanting to lose weight and I am brutalized. I'm the f---ing face of all this criticism." Here, she appeared to be talking about her controversial weight loss for the Met Gala when she wore Marilyn Monroe's dress.

But, she remains grateful for the show and what it's done for them. "I think the show is what made us," she said. "I'll always want to give it my all and give it everything I can."

Outside of Kim and Khloé, though, the other sisters tend to be a little more reserved in how much they open up. Kourtney has been criticized on the show over the years for withdrawing at times and not sharing. Now, though, she's more than happy to share all her PDA with hubby Travis Barker.

The younger sisters, are definitely doing things a little differently, too. Kylie rarely has anything to say about her relationship with Travis Scott, while Kendall -- who is famously the most private sister -- never discussed her relationship with Devin Booker, which ended late last year.

For his part, Scott pointed out his own absence from Season 2, and his williness to get real, too. "I'm available guys," he told them. "Just so happens that you don't call me."

"Put a wig on," Khloé shot back. "Be one of the sisters." As long as he's been part of the franchise, he practically is at this point.