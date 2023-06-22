A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna His 'Wife' at Spotify Concert During Cannes Lions Festival

NESPO Restaurant / Instagram

Rihanna danced the night away at A$AP Rocky's Spotify concert at the Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday night -- where A$AP called Riri his wife!

The singer and beauty mogul made a surprise appearance at the event in a gorgeous, see-through Jean Paul Gaultier gown over a Oséree bikini set, which showed off her pregnant belly. In a video posted by Page Six, Rihanna can be seen dancing to "Sundress," smiling while singing along to the rapper's hit song.

According to the publication, one notable moment from the night came when he gave a special shoutout to the 35-year-old Fenty Beauty founder.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf--king building!" he reportedly exclaimed.

The two were later seen posing together at NESPO restaurant that same evening, with A$AP cradling her stomach for cameras.

The two are expecting their second child together, after Rihanna revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

During the performance, the artist debuted her baby bump, before her rep soon after confirmed she was indeed pregnant. The couple welcomed their first baby, son RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022.

Shortly after her return to the stage, the family of three actually made their magazine debut in British Vogue as a family of four. In a post to Instagram, Rihanna revealed she was unknowingly pregnant at the time of the shoot.