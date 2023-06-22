Collin Gosselin Excludes Mom Kate from Graduation Post, After Hannah Invited Her to Ceremony

Instagram

The two siblings graduated together earlier this month and Collin thanked his sister, father Jon Gosselin and his dad's ex-girlfriend in his post.

Collin Gosselin, of Jon & Kate Plus 8 fame, opened up about his high school graduation -- giving thanks to "mentors, friends, and of course family" who have been there for him in recent years.

In an Instagram post shared early Thursday, Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin's 19-year-old son posted a carousel of photos from the day, which he celebrated alongside sister Hannah.

"Better late than never! Graduation ✅," he began his caption. "I wasn't totally sold on the idea of making a graduation post, as most students graduate, therefore making it not such a big deal. So I decided to anchor this post more towards gratitude for mentors, friends, and of course family."

"I want to first thank my amazing sister, Hannah, for standing by me and supporting me," wrote Collin. "She is my number 1."

He went on to thank his father, Jon.

"I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience," he added. "Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew."

His father's ex-girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, earned a shoutout; she was also seen alongside Collin at the ceremony in one of the pictures. Jon and Conrad dated for seven years before splitting in 2021.

"I'd like to thank Colleen for rooting for me day in and day out. When you think of someone you want by your side, you think of Colleen," he added. "And as I've told her many times, she is my motivator for being successful in this world."

One person not mentioned was his mom Kate, who Jon previously confirmed did attend the ceremony.

"Hannah invited Kate and… we saw each other, but there was a whole football field between us," he told People. "I talked to Hannah and Collin before graduation to make sure that it was gonna be cordial."

In that same interview with the outlet, he also opened up about his estrangement from his children.

"I had eight graduations this year," he revealed. "I only attended one. The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah [Gosselin] and Collin [Gosselin]. So I've been pretty much estranged from Mady [Gosselin] and Cara [Gosselin] for nine years."

"At first it was very difficult," he added. "But now it's, you know, you hope for the best, but you don't dwell on it, you know what I mean?"

"Maybe we'll develop a relationship in the future, but yeah," added Gosselin. "I can't put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it."

As of Summer 2021, two of the sextuplets (Hannah and Collin) lived with their dad, while the other four (Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah) lived with their mother. The older 22-year-old twins -- Cara and Madelyn -- graduated college this year.

Jon previously claimed that communication with the four children who live with Kate was also "very difficult" because he does not have "an open relationship with them"; instead he relied on Hannah as the go-between.

"I have been alienated from those children," he said. "I feel it's a really poor decision on Kate's part, because she alienated me from those kids. I think it was a poor parenting decision. It would've been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better."