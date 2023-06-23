Disturbing Details Revealed In Murders of 3 Ohio Boys as Dad Accused of Killing Them Pleads Not Guilty

Rachel Brown/Facebook/WCPO

Prosecutors said they wanted to see him "executed," claiming Doerman "ripped" one of the boys "from the mother's arms" and killed him.

Chad Doerman, the father accused of murdering his three sons with a rifle, has pleaded not guilty to 21 charges facing him ... despite prosecutors previously saying he admitted to planning the killings.

Doerman stands accused of fatally shooting sons Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3.

The Ohio father appeared in court for a hearing on Friday, where the charges against him were read in full. Though he was previously charged with three counts of aggravated murder, he was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on 9 counts of aggravated murder, 8 counts of kidnapping and 4 counts felonious assault.

He could face the death penalty, with Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve saying -- per WLWT -- his goal "is to have this man executed for slaughtering these three young boys" for what he calls "an incomprehensible act of horror that [Doerman] perpetuated on this family."

During the indictment arraignment Friday, Doerman was asked by the judge whether he understood the charges against him as each one was read. He responded affirmatively each time, but was otherwise quiet throughout the proceedings. After the charges were read, his defense attorney said he'd be pleading not guilty. Doerman was ordered to be held without bail while awaiting a July 5 pretrial hearing.

As they discussed bond, Tekulve spoke to the court about what he called the "planned slaughter of three little boys," before sharing new details about what allegedly happened the day of the murders.

Warning: The following account is graphic.

He said the first child allegedly killed by Doerman was 4-year-old Hunter, who was "shot in the house, two times, then sustained two bullet wounds to the head causing his death."

"The second child shot was a 7-year-old who fled the residence, ran some 300 feet from the residence and was gunned down from behind by the defendant," said Tekulve.

"[Doerman] then approached this little boy who was injured, incapacitated, alive, and shot him in the head twice from close distance," he claimed. "Then he went after the 3-year-old, he ripped the child from the mother's arms and put a bullet in his head at close range."

Following the hearing, Tekulve also spoke with press and said he could "only imagine the terror these little boys felt and experienced as their father, their protector was murdering them." He added, "Unfortunately, their mother saw this. You can imagine the immense trauma and terror that she experienced and we will do the utmost in my office to see this defendant never sees the light of day again."

Doerman of Monroe Township, Ohio was arrested on Thursday, June 15 after police responded to a number of 911 calls to his home. One of them, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, was from a woman screaming that "her babies had been shot."

Three boys, Doerman's sons, were unresponsive when deputies and EMS arrived. All three succumbed to gunshot wounds on the scene. The children's mother, who attempted to protect them, was also shot in the hand.

During a previous bond hearing, Clermont County Prosecutor David Gast claimed Doerman had "confessed" to the killings and given them a "full admission" of guilt, saying the suspect told them he had "planned the events of this day" for some time.

Last weekend, bodycam footage was released from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office which showed authorities arriving at the home -- proceeding with caution knowing the suspect had a rifle on him. In the video, Doerman can be seen sitting on the front stoop of the home with the gun beside him, before being thrown to the ground and handcuffed.

"Man, I ain't trying to hurt nobody. I'm completely sober. Never done drugs in my life," he said to authorities, before admitting that he had done drugs when he was younger but was "sober" now. "I'm not trying to hurt you," he told the deputies, before yelling at the family dog to go inside.