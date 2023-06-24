Tom Schwartz Admits He's 'Slightly Terrified' to Film Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Bravo

"We're a volatile crew. We've always been a volatile group of friends," said the Schwartz & Sandy's bar owner.

Tom Schwartz is sharing his thoughts about filming the new season of Vanderpump Rules following the fallout from Scandoval.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the reality star -- who was promoting the Fox series Stars on Mars -- admitted that he has some reservations about shooting Season 11 of the Bravo series, and described his co-stars as "volatile."

"I'm always slightly terrified when we start a new season," said Schwartz, who appeared on the show as a recurring cast member on Seasons 1 and 2, before becoming a regular in Season 3.

"We've been through so much with this group and we're a volatile crew," he continued. "We've always been a volatile group of friends. I don't think I’ve ever had an argument outside of this group, to be honest. We have a lot of history together and there's been trials and tribulations, but it comes from a place of love."

Although the 40-year-old said he's "scared" to start shooting Season 11, he noted that he's "grateful" to be on Vanderpump Rules. (Season 10 brought in over 11 million viewers, with Part 1 of the reunion becoming the most-watched Vanderpump Rules episode ever.)

Heading into the new season, Schwartz shared that he plans to be "a little more stoic" than he was in Season 10, admitting that he "waffled a little bit at the beginning" of Scandoval and "retreated within."

Scandoval, of course, impacted Schwartz as Tom Sandoval was his best friend of ten years and business partner in two restaurants. Sandoval was caught earlier this year cheating on long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend, and fellow co-star, Raquel Leviss. Schwartz apparently knew more than he let on -- certainly before the rest of the cast, including Ariana -- and was subsequently met with backlash.

"He made a big mess and he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses," Schwartz said. "It's hard for me not to be resentful of him, I'm definitely taking a break from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in a while."