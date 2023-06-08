Schwartz Taking Break from Sandoval, Feels 'Exploited,' Talks Apparent 'Lack of Remorse'

Getty

"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Schwartz says Tom Sandoval needs to "lose the ego" and stop showing such a "lack of remorse" over his "Scandoval" cheating affair on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star, and her best friend, Raquel Leviss.

The fallout from the "Scandoval" that rocked the nation on "Vanderpump Rules" is hitting another best-friendship. Obviously, things are dunzo between Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss after the former found out the latter was embroiled in a months-long affair with her boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Well, the way Sandoval has handled the whole brouhaha hasn't been sitting well with his own BFF and confidant (and business partner and co-star on the show) Tom Schwartz. Several times during the reunion, you could see Schwartz struggling with some of Sandoval's comments.

He hung his head and shook it saying, "Don't say that, don't say that," during Wednesday night's third part after Sandoval took a cheap shot at Ariana over their sex life during a conversation about his affair.

"You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together?" asked Ariana. "Me."

"Yeah, she kept her t-shirt on," Sandoval shot back. "It was really hot."

Schwartz (and everyone else there, pretty much (did not think it was hot). It was flipping and dismissive and, as seemed to be the case through much of the three-night affair, showed very little remorse. That's part of Sandoval's problem, according to Schwartz.

"I think that's one thing I've gleaned from all the people in the restaurant," Schwartz said, referring to their shared business, during an appearance on "When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany." "They just don't understand, like the lack of remorse."

"I know he f---ing regrets it," Shwartz clarified. "But, he doesn't do a good job of showing that."

As an example, he cited the fact that Sandoval is currently on tour with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, even as the controversy continues to rock the nation week in and week out. Schwartz says "the optics" of him touring as he is aren't great.

"He's singing his heart out. He's got his shirt off. It just looks like he has no contrition or it looks like he just doesn't give a f--- and he's living out his rock star dreams and good for him."

His recommendation for his friend is to be a little more real and take it down a few notches. He said that Sandoval's "gotta drop the ego" and show "a change of heart, humility and to say 'I'm sorry' -- not 'I'm sorry, but..."

In other words, it's an apology, full stop, no explanation necessary. "When you have a full f---ing blown affair, your side of the story ceases to exist, that s--- is obsolete," said Schwartz.

While he didn't say he was looking for an apology for himself, per se, he did give possible reason Sandoval might owe him one. "He made a big mess. And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses," Schwartz said. "And it's hard for me not to be resentful of him."

In fact, Schwartz said, "I'm taking a breaking from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in a while." Part of that, of course, is that Sandoval has been on tour, but that may not be all of it.

He explained that he feels Sandoval "exploited me because, you know, I do love Tom and I took to heart everything he told me about Ariana." He then added, "Now that I've heard her side of the story ... she [has] vehemently denied all this stuff."

Sandoval clearly isn't opening up to Schwartz these days, but that's perfectly fine with him. He said he was "happy to report" he has no idea the status of Sandoval and Raquel post-reunion. "I have no clue and it makes me happier," he said. "I don't want to know any secrets."

In a "bombshell" revelation at the end of the reunion Wednesday night, Raquel sat down for a final confessional taped six days later. In it, she admitted that she and Sandoval had lied even at the reunion about several aspects of their relationship, so Schwartz has good reason to be frustrated with Sandoval lying to him because he never stopped.

They lied about the timeline of their sexual relationship, as well as how many times they'd had sex. Sandoval insisted multiple times during the reunion (even using it as an argument) that they'd had sex one time only. Raquel revealed they had sex multiple times in Mexico way back in August.