'Vanderpump Rules Secrets Revealed' Gives More Insight Into Tom & Raquel's Scandoval Behavior

Bravo

Viewers saw Raquel visit Tom and Ariana's home hours after sparks first started flying between her and Sandoval and previously-unseen footage of how the cast reacted to Scandoval when cameras started rolling again.

Vanderpump Rules already wrapped up a shocking Season 10 and the shock-filled reunion ... but on Tuesday night, Bravo aired some footage left on the cutting room floor in a "Secrets Revealed" special.

While the new episode that was light on revelations, it still gave some more insight into all things Scandoval, highlighting more early concerns about Tom Sandoval's behavior with Raquel Leviss, his actions around Ariana Madix around the time he began cheating on her and what their friends thought of the affair once they found out about it.

Lisa Vanderpump set up each of the segments for the special and, at one point, was asked whether she ever suspected anything going on between Sandoval and Raquel. "No, however, now we know why Sandoval defended Raquel so much. It turns out he was in more than just her corner," she quipped.

Viewers then saw Tom and Ariana talking inside their home the morning after his 'Guy's Night" at the Mondrian. According to his interview with Howie Mandel that night is the one the two spent talking "'til the sun came up" with another friend, before they got physical with one another for the first time about five days later.

Speaking with Ariana, he said that Raquel and Scheana Shay crashed the festivities, which upset James. Leviss then showed up at their door with flowers and Charli Burnett, as Sandoval -- who had seen Raquel just hours earlier -- joked, "It's been so long, I barely recognize you anymore."

Raquel then filled Ariana in on everything she missed in Las Vegas -- Madix left early because her dog Charlotte was dying -- and revealed how Lala Kent said she wouldn't trust Leviss around her man after the Oliver situation. After Charli dissed Lala, they all laughed together.

The special also showed Sandoval and Ariana attempting to reinvigorate their relationship by going on a roller skating date together.

"We started out as friends and that friendship bond is something that I feel like will help us be able to come back and rebuild those fun romantic times now that we hopefully have more time together," she shared in a confessional. "I want him to succeed when it comes to opening the bar, but I also miss just really being together."

On their date, they actually spoke about Raquel more and how both Lala and Katie Maloney no longer trusted her.

"You're gonna have to work really hard to get me to not absolutely love Raquel," Madix said to Sandoval. "I love her so much and we spent so much time together on trips, we have this beautiful friendship family."

She added that after a pool party she was planning, she hoped to "never f---ing hear about" how the other women didn't care for Raquel again.

In another segment, Scheana and Raquel spoke about the latter's sleepover at Sandoval's home after hot tubbing with him and Tom Schwartz. As we now know, she and Sandoval had sex that night in the home he shared with Ariana, who was out of town for her grandmother's funeral. At the time, however, she was denying anything happened in confessionals.

"I didn't put a move on Schwartz, nothing of the sort happened and nothing happened between Sandoval and I either. We had a fun night as friends and I overslept," she shared.

Scheana defended Raquel at the time, saying she thought it was weird how "everyone is trying to make it like you, our friend, is going to secretly do something with one of our guys when we're not there." That, of course, is exactly what happened.

"It's not like that, we're just friends," Leviss told Shay. "To paint the picture that I'm some home wrecking whore is just a little bit far fetched."

In a shady edit, the show them smash cut to the reunion revelation that she and Tom did in fact sleep together.

The special ended with unseen footage filmed after cameras started rolling on Season 10 again, following TMZ's bombshell report about the affair. First, James Kennedy was seen reacting to what he called the "bulls--- apologies" from both Sandoval and Raquel in the days after Scandoval broke.

"I can tell 1000% Raquel didn't write that herself in her own words. Not that she even has the brain capacity for that, she doesn't talk like that," he said. "They can have each other, they deserve each other ... I still don't believe it, not Sandoval."

He continued to slam Tom in a confessional, saying, "Sandoval, you're 42, washed up, you live in a beautiful home with a beautiful girlfriend -- which you threw away in the gutter! For what? An airhead bimbo. Raquel's using you just like she used me."

Ally was also seen speaking with both Katie and Lala about the cheating fallout, with Ally explaining why she felt James was taking it so hard.

"He's really hurt by Sandoval a lot," she said, saying that even after almost everyone else in the group knew what happened, Tom was texting James like nothing had happened. "Meanwhile, we had no idea," she shared.

"I feel like he feels how you guys feel ... he has been friends with Sandoval for so long and he hasn't even talked to him yet. James feels like he was thrown aside," she added.

"My heart is really broken for Ariana and Scheana in the sense they were riding so hard for Raquel and for a friend to do you like that -- dudes, it's kind of expected for them to f--- you over -- and your girlfriends are who you lean in on," added Lala.

Among the other "revelations" in the special: Ariana doesn't get off from penetrative sex, unless it's from the back door. So, there's that!