And Just Like That Showrunner Defends Revival's Sex Scenes

Both Michael Patrick King and star Cynthia Nixon open up about the intimate scenes on HBO's Sex and the City revival, after the first two episodes of Season 2 sparked conversation online.

And Just Like That is making headlines for its racy new season, and showrunner Michael Patrick King spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the intimate scenes on the show.

"This season was going to be about life, and sex is such a big part of life," shared King. "We literally start the [season two premiere] with Carrie opening the bathroom door to a new sex life."

"And once you get Carrie having sex that’s supposedly not important, then the doors are open. Then it’s just like, 'Oh, wait a minute, these people are all sexual.'" he continued. "Sex on our show is either glamorous or aspirational or funny."

King also spoke about how he sees the opening montage of the second season to be "glamorous and aspirational -- all these beautiful actors coming to bed." He also said the sex scenes in the new show have a different dynamic than they did in Sex and the City, where the men were, as he put it, "just laying there like himbos ... kind of coy, with the sheet up above their waist."

"But all of a sudden on And Just Like That season two, it’s a complete flip," noted King. "You start talking about exploring sex, now you have Miranda in a whole new sexual arena [dating nonbinary comic Che], and you have the joy and the comedy of the strap-on and the uncomfortableness of that [in episode one]. But also, you’re moving her forward because she’s not just following, she’s driving sex."

King also added that the sex on the show is what he calls "comedy sex."

"It's beautiful or it's suggestive, but it's never pornographic." said King. "I'm not interested in seeing pornography in our show. I'm interested in love or comedy or beauty."

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda on the show, also opened up to ET about the show's more intimate scenes this time around, after being on the receiving end of oral sex and donning a strap-on in the first two episodes.

"I feel like I was always fairly game for it," said Nixon. "It's just one of the main subjects of the show is sex — people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex."

"Miranda is a total control freak, so she's tried to maybe kind of — for the first time really — let go," she continued. "Some of it seems fun at first, but I think it's hard to teach an old dog new tricks. It's really hard for Miranda to not know what the ground beneath her feet actually is and who the person next to her really is.

Former The View cohost Meghan McCain recently voiced her distaste for the Max show, taking particular issue with the show's depiction of sex.

In another op-ed for the DailyMail, McCain blasted the latest season of the Sex And The City revival, after saying she had been "lured" back into the series -- which she has slammed in the past -- by the promise of Kim Cattrall's return.

She went on to criticize the show for having "super kinky" and "graphic" intimate scenes between Miranda and Che, calling it "ugly" how their relationship was "solely only defined by sex." McCain then accused the show of "ticking off a woke checklist," with the inclusion of storylines involving more discussion on gender identity and race -- calling the streaming series "nothing more than a 50-year-old progressive white woman's panic attack - a 'Woke for Dummies' guide."