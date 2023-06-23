Meghan McCain Blasts 'And Just Like That' as 'Woke Slop' In Scathing Op-Ed

Getty/Max

"It's clear that a once pioneering TV franchise has been ruined forever," wrote McCain.

And Just Like That, former The View cohost Meghan McCain is once again voicing her distaste for the Max show.

"And just like that ... I can't watch another second of this lazy, woke slop," penned McCain. "No doubt Sarah Jessica Parker and the producers of the schlocky Sex and the City reboot were fully aware of the howls of disappointment from super-fans, like me, who hated what they did to a cherished franchise in season one."

McCain went on to detail a few of her qualms with the show, most of which were the result of -- what she called -- the "woke" nature of the series.

One thing that upset McCain was a sex scene where, "Miranda and Che are fully naked, breasts out, writhing in a hot tub, in the middle of the day in Los Angeles." McCain, who also notes that "they (Che uses plural pronouns) is reduced to nothing more than a stereotype."

She went on to criticize the show for having "super kinky" and "graphic" intimate scenes between the same pair, calling it "ugly" how their relationship was "solely only defined by sex." McCain then accused the show of "ticking off a woke checklist," with the inclusion of storylines involving more discussion on gender identity and race -- calling the streaming series "nothing more than a 50-year-old progressive white woman's panic attack - a 'Woke for Dummies' guide."

However, McCain had one hope for the show.

"If anyone can come to the rescue it's Samantha," wrote McCain. "Unfortunately, Cattrall reportedly only makes a small cameo, which was downplayed by Nixon as 'a very small wave at the fans.'"

Ultimately, McCain said, "But the loyal audience deserves something better than this echo of the original."

This isn't the first time that McCain has come after the series. Early last year, she posted another essay in which she argued that the revival series' efforts to be more inclusive were a "clumsy attempt to reformat ... into the woke and puritanical times we are living in."

"Carrie now plays the part of the 'cisgender woman' on a podcast with younger co-hosts. One of them is -- of course -- queer and nonbinary. Because it's so boring and un-evolved to be a straight white woman," she wrote.

She concluded her op-ed piece with this sentiment: "Wokeness kills everything and I am disappointed to tell you that 'And Just Like That' is another victim of Hollywood trying to placate a specific audience and not the original one, which was made it [sic] a hit in the first place."

At the time, Nixon responded to McCain's criticism by saying, "We don't want to see these characters … comfortable. We want to see them out of their comfort zones." Added Nicole Ari Parker, "Comments like that say more about the person saying them."