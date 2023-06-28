Why Kris Jenner Feels 'Guilty' About Making The Kardashians Famous

Hulu

Kris said fame can feel like a "curse" during an emotional conversation with Kim Kardashian, who tried to assure her mom by saying, "You just can't live like that."

Kris Jenner reflected on the downside of fame during a candid conversation with daughter Kim Kardashian on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

As the two caught up about Kim's then-upcoming 42nd birthday, Kris began to express how proud she was of all her children and their ability to "communicate with each other" and "love each other as hard as we do."

But despite all their successes -- of which there are, of course, many -- since the launch of their reality TV careers back in 2007, Kris also couldn't help but think about the drawbacks to life in the spotlight as well.

"We've built this amazing life for ourselves and sometimes I feel it can be a curse. Sometimes I feel like I've helped build something that can also be a burden," said Kris. "The haters, they're so brutal sometimes and I feel bad that I brought this element to our lives and it's hard, it's a struggle."

Kim tried to tell her she "shouldn't feel that way," but Jenner wasn't hearing it just yet.

"It weighs heavy on my heart, a lot. Now sometimes I just feel guilty about the other side of the coin, we've created this life -- not only a big responsibility -- but it also can be very negative," she continued, with which Kim agreed.

"I think that this life that we live, as beautiful as it is, we get blamed for everything. Everything's our fault," Kris said, as Kim pointed to some trolls who threw blame at Khloe Kardashian "for Tristan cheating" and having a baby with another woman. "Or if he lost a basketball game," added Jenner.

"I feel so bad for you guys that you have to bear that on certain days, like we sometimes experience," the momager continued. In a confessional, she elaborated further, saying, "When my kids hurt, I hurt and you never know what I'm gonna wake up to. It could be the greatest day in the world and just feeling so blessed to be alive or it can be a little dark and there could be things going on that we can't control."

Kim tried to talk her mom down, however, acknowledging that while it has been a "wild" year for their family, she also felt the good and the bad were all "part of our journey." She added, "God makes no mistakes. All of this is happening to us for the lessons that we have to learn here on this planet."

"You live in this guilt, thinking, 'I wish I didn't help all my kids get famous.' You just can't live like that," Kim told her mom. "This also our journey, we wanted this and you just helped us fulfill our dreams and what our potential was. Life is about hardships and how you get through them and we know how to get through them."

"The Kardashians, we don't stoop to anyone's level and we get through things and we get through them together," she added. "Thank God we have each other, thank God we have that support system, that is what I base a lot of my sanity on."