Kim Kardashian Says She Testified In Murder Trial for Boyfriend's Mother When She Was Just 14

Getty

Kardashian was dating Tito Jackson's son TJ when the then-16-year-old's mother was found dead in her pool back in 1994.

Long before she studied to become a lawyer herself, Kim Kardashian testified during a murder trial as a teenager.

Speaking with Italian Vogue, via translation, the reality TV star was asked to reflect on what it was like living in Los Angeles in the mid-'90s, with the publication calling it a "lively and chaotic" time to be a teen.

"It was hectic," she said, first pointing to her father Robert Kardashian being part of O.J. Simpson's "dream team" during his murder trial. "It was pretty intense in my life," she shared.

"My boyfriend's mother whom I was really close with was murdered in 1994 and I had to be part of that trial," she continued, referring to the murder of her then-boyfriend TJ Jackson's mother, Delores "Dee Dee" Jackson, who was found dead in her swimming pool.

"To have that experience at such a young age was insane. And it was also back-to-back with the OJ trial, there was just a lot of layers there," Kardashian continued, before being asked how she was involved in the trial.

"I had to testify and was there every day with my boyfriend. I was just 14, you know," she told the publication.

Jackson -- Tito Jackson's ex-wife -- was found dead at the home of her then-boyfriend Don Bohana. Though he denied killing her and claimed her death was an accidental drowning, he was found guilty of second-degree murder in November 1998 and sentenced to 15 years to life.

During an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman back in 2020, Kardashian opened up a bit more about what it was like for her and her sisters during the O.J. trial, as their mother Kris Jenner was friends with Simpson's murdered wife, while their father was on his defense team.

"The week before that happened, we were all in Mexico together on a family trip -- the Simpsons and us," she shared. "And then this happening was kind of unimaginable, but then having your dad take one side and your mom take the complete opposite side."

"I remember answering the phone, it was dinner time and we were all sitting down and I answered the phone and it was a call from jail. And it was O.J. and I handed my mom the phone because he wanted to speak to her and I just remember them getting into it," she said at the time.