Kourtney Kardashian Rails on 'Intolerable' Sister Kim Over Lack of 'Loyalty' on The Kardashians

Tensions continue to brew between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as the latter accuses her sister of lying, having zero loyalty and stealing her shine.

Though previews for this week's episode of The Kardashians promised a sit-down between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in which they would hash out the feud sparked by the former's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, that didn't happen.

Instead, viewers were treated to more of Kourtney venting to her family about her issues with Kim, debating whether to address it head-on.

ICYMI: Kourtney made it clear previously she felt Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana stepped on the toes of her recent wedding celebrations, during which she wore curated looks from the brand's vault. She also believed the partnership spoke to a larger issue she had with Kim, who she felt doesn't prioritize family over business deals.

This week, it was Khloe Kardashian who was once again a sounding board for Kourtney. Both Khloe and friend Simon Huck urged her to speak with Kim about her frustrations, telling her it wasn't healthy for either of them to hold them in any longer. Huck also said he had spoken with Kim, who wanted to clear the air as well.

"If she felt bad, don't you think she would reach out and say, 'Hey, I was thinking about it'?" asked Kourtney. Khloe, however, said Kim told her she "tried to talk" to Kourtney multiple times, but Kourt told her she hasn't "been ready to talk."

Mrs. Barker called BS on that, first misspeaking by saying Kim's claim was "0% false," before correcting herself to say it was both "100% false" and "0% true." She then explained she believes a lot of their issues stem from being just 18 months apart and "having a more competitive nature as sisters," before reiterating her stance Kim would be livid if the tables were turned.

"I think the one time I've even slightly done anything similar to her, which was hang some Christmas lights in my entry that were like similar ... it was such a thing," she said, with Khloe confirming Kim was, in fact, really upset about that situation. "Huge thing," she added.

"There's no sense of loyalty or like feeling of like, 'How would I feel?' It's almost like a greediness, what can we do, how many things," Kourtney continued, speaking to what she saw as the family's constant need for business deals. "I feel like, we have it all, more than we could want or need."

She added that, looking at pictures from Kim's runway show, "half the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?'" before stating the incident speaks to "who [Kim] is to her core."

Elaborating in a confessional, Kourtney said her anger had less to do with the Dolce & Gabbana of it all, but how it left her not feeling "truly supported." She added, "I think it's like a free for all, no boundaries and it felt like there's no decency to ask me about how I felt about her doing this so close to my wedding."

"Also, it's like no one gives a f--- about anything, it's the wild west," she concluded. "Can I have anything that's mine?"

When Khloe asked Kourtney whether she planned to address things with Kim or would simply "not talk to her forever," Kourtney said her sister is "so intolerable to even have a conversation with," because she's "on her phone the whole time, can hardly look up, can't even engaged."

That was it for the vent session and Kourtney was cordial as could be when the family celebrated Kim's birthday with a huge bash later in the episode, where they all avoided the issue entirely. Though a preview for next week didn't tease the sit-down, sources tell TooFab it will happen during the seventh episode of the season.