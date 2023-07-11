One Tree Hill Star Bethany Joy Lenz 'Was In a Cult for 10 Years'

Getty

"There's a lot to tell," she said on her Drama Queens podcast, revealing she hopes to write about her experience and "10 years of recovery."

Former One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz just made a surprising revelation about her past on the latest episode of her Drama Queens podcast.

The actress, who cohosts the pod with fellow OTH alums Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush, shared she was in a cult for 10 years on this week's installment. The reveal came as the women were all talking about writing books, after guest Michaela McManus asked whether Lenz or Bush would follow in Burton's footsteps and release one of their own.

"I would love to write about my experience. I was in a cult for 10 years," she shared. "That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery -- you know, 10 years of recovery after that. So there's a lot to tell."

She didn't elaborate on her claim, declining to give further specifics at this time. As she continued to talk, she explained why she hasn't yet spoken out about her experience yet, in a book or otherwise.

"The pressure of getting it right and everything having to be exactly real, and all the people that are involved," she explained. "Also, I don't know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that."

She added that "the ADHD has made it really difficult over the years" to put everything together, saying that she has "lots of essays, lots of chapters of things." Lenz concluded that she does "write all the time" and teased that she had "some things in the works."

The three costars launched their podcast back in 2021 and have been opening up about their time -- both good and bad -- on the former WB show in the episodes since.

"We were all a little scared that it was just gonna be so cringy and so full of bad memories. As many as there are good, there were also a lot of hard memories," Lenz told TooFab last year. "And so I think we were all nervous. Like, 'Is this gonna hurt?' And the more that we walk down the road, the more we realized, 'Oh gosh, no, it actually feels great. It feels great.'"

"For all the things that do hurt, there's so much healing and it's such a safe place and a safe space here among us as sisters and friends and professionals that it's just been better than any of us could have dreamed," she added.