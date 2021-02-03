Jana Kramer Says One Tree Hill Costar 'Made It Hell' on the Set

Getty/Everett Collection

"One person, literally made it hell for us, because if we chose the wrong friend, we would be destroyed."

Jana Kramer caught up with "One Tree Hill" costars Stephen Colletti and James Lafferty on the latest episode of her podcast -- where she revealed at least one other show alum was a bit of a nightmare to work with back in the day.

Before the two men joined the show, Kramer and husband Mike Caussin talked a bit about what it was like for her to join the show in its seventh season for its final three seasons.

"I was definitely closest to Stephen, I did all my scenes with Stephen. I did very few scenes with James," recalled Jana. "When I was on the show ... there was just some, not cattiness, but just, 'You can't talk to this person if you're friends with this person.' So I wasn't very close to James because of certain situations on the set at the time."

"But now, I mean everyone is really close, and it's kind of frustrating because I'm like, 'Why couldn't we have all be friends then?'" she continued. "And you made the newbies' life a little bit of hell.' But it's cool."

Kramer added that it's kind of "annoying" to hear the cast say "we're all friends now," because she's left thinking, "You, one person, literally made it hell for us, because if we chose the wrong friend, we would be destroyed."

When they joined the podcast, the boys didn't have much to add about the subject -- though the women on the series have addressed some of the on-set tension in the past.

Hilarie Burton previously claimed showrunner Mark Schwahn, who was accused of sexual harassment on set, created an environment where the women were pitted against each other. She also claimed he used her to bring other female costars into his circle.

In another episode of her Whine Down podcast, Kramer also spoke with fellow costar Bethany Joy Lenz about the "very divided set."

"I feel like everyone already had their places and it was either, ‘Are you going to be in the A team or the B team?' It was just tricky," said Kramer back in 2019. "I think our creator kinda created that environment, as well."

They both agreed the only way a revival could happen would be if it didn't benefit Schwahn in any way.