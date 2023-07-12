2023 Emmy Awards: The Complete List of Nominations (Updating Live)

HBO / ABC / FX / Netflix

With writers on strike and an actors strike looming, the nominations for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards -- honoring the best in television -- are being revealed.

On Wednesday morning, Yvette Nicole Brown joined Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to announce the nominees in a live virtual ceremony. Shows had to air or stream between June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 to be eligible for this year's ceremony.

The awards are scheduled to air September 18th -- but, should a strike happen, it could push the telecast back, depending on how long it lasts. So far, no host has been announced.

Worth noting for this year's nominations: Since Stranger Things split its season last year, only the two episodes making up Vol 2. were eligible for nominations -- but not in the series or main acting categories. White Lotus, meanwhile, was moved out of the limited series category -- where it performed extremely well in 2022 -- and into the Drama Series category, pitting it against other HBO shows including The Last of Us, House of the Dragon and Succession.

This is also the last year for shows like Succession, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, Atlanta, Dead to Me, Better Call Saul and, presumably, Ted Lasso, which all ended their series runs before the eligibility deadline.

Outstanding Drama Series

- Andor

- Better Call Saul

- The Crown

- House of the Dragon

- The Last of Us

- Succession

- The White Lotus

- Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

- Abbott Elementary

- Barry

- The Bear

- Jury Duty

- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Only Murders In the Building

- Ted Lasso

- Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Series

- Beef

- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

- Daisy Jones & the Six

- Fleishman Is in Trouble

- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

- Brian Cox, Succession

- Kieran Culkin, Succession

- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

- Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sister

- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

- Keri Russell, The Diplomat

- Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

- Bill Hader, Barry

- Jason Segel, Shrinking

- Martin Short, Only Murders In the building

- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Quinta Bruson, Abbott Elementary

- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

- Taron Egerton, Black Bird

- Kumail Nanjaiani, Welcome to Chippendales

- Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

- Stephen Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

- Dominique Fishback, Swarm

- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

- Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

- Nicholas Braun, Succession

- Theo James, The White Lotus

- Matthew Macfayden, Succession

- Alan Ruck, Succession

- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

- Alexander Skarsgard, The Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

- J. Smith Cameron, Succession

- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

- Anthony Carrigan, Barry

- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

- James Marsden as himself in Jury Duty

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

- Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

- Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

- Maria Bello, Beef

- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

- Merrit Weaver, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

- Joseph Lee, Beef

- Ray Liotta, Black Bird

- Young Mazino, Beef

- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

- Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

- James Cromwell, Succession

- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

- Arian Moayed, Succession

- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

- Hiam Abbass, Succession

- Cherry Jones, Succession

- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

- Storm Reid, The Last of Us

- Anna Torv, The Last of Us

- Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

- Jon Bernthal, The Bear

- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Nathan Lane, Only Murders In the Building

- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

- Oliver Platt, The Bear

- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

- Quinta Brunson, Host

- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elemenary

- Judith Light, Poker Face

- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

- Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

- Tim Robinson, I think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

- Ben Schwartz, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

- Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

- Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu

- Paula Pell, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Talk Series

- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

- Jimmy Kimmel Live!

- Late Night with Seth Meyers

- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

- The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

- The Amazing Race

- RuPaul's Drag Race

- Survivor

- Top Chef

- The Voice

Outstanding Television Movie

- Fire Island

- Hocus Pocus 2

- Prey

- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski & Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

- Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

- RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

- Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter

- John Mulaney: Baby J

- Lizzo: Live In Concert

- Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

- Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

- Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

- The Oscars

- 75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

- Julie Andrews, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

- Alex Borstein, Family Guy

- Mel Brooks, History of the World, Part II

- Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

- Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers

- Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie

Outstanding Animated Program

- Bob's Burgers

- Entergalactic

- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

- Rick and Morty

- The Simpsons