Rob McElhenney Reveals He Was Diagnosed with Learning Disabilities at 46

Getty

"You're not alone. You're not stupid. You're not 'bad'," wrote McElhenney on Twitter.

Rob McElhenney is opening up about his recent diagnosis in order to remind others that "you're not alone."

The Wrexham AFC co-owner took to Twitter to reveal that, at the age of 46, he finally has a diagnosis.

"I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!" wrote McElhenney.

"It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things," he continued. "I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone."

"You're not stupid. You're not "bad". It might feel that way sometimes. But it's not true :)" concluded the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star.

I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!



I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks)



It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are… — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 11, 2023 @RMcElhenney

McElhenney, who co-owns Wrexham AFC with Ryan Reynolds, was flooded with support in the comments by those sharing similar experiences and thanking him for his honesty.