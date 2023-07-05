How Always Sunny Stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Shut Down Split Speculation

Getty

The pair proved they have a sense of humor as they both reacted to cheating accusations.

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson are not separating ... but they're having some fun with those who think they are.

The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia stars found themselves on the receiving end of cheating speculation after DeuxMoi posted a blind item many theorized was about the couple, who have been married since 2008.

The original tip to the social media page came with the email subject line "not always sunny" and read, "apparently two married costars of a popular and long running sitcom have quietly separated after the husband cheated on her in Wales." FYI: McElhenney is co-owner of Wrexham A.F.C in Wales with Ryan Reynolds.

After some outlets began reporting on the speculation, Olsen reposted one tweet to comment on the gossip.

"It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale," she jokes. "I've always loved whales. They're the bosses of the ocean and I'm attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

She also included a pair of emojis, including a whale and splashing water.

Sad to admit that the rumor is true. 💔 However some of the details are…. incorrect. https://t.co/XxE6lXanN1 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 3, 2023 @RMcElhenney

McElhenney then retweeted her post and added, "Sad to admit that the rumor is true [broken heart emoji] However some of the details are ... incorrect."

The two started dating after they began costarring on It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia -- which McElhenney also created -- together.