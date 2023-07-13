Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Says He Holds Her to 'Perfect Standard' on Podcast Appearance

Getty

On a new episode of the "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" podcast recorded before he outfit-shamed her, Darius Jackson says he holds the actress to a "perfect standard" after they went public with their relationship.

Keke Palmer's latest podcast episode is perhaps adding a bit of context to boyfriend Darius Jackson's controversial shaming comments about the outfit she wore to an Usher concert -- though certainly not excusing them.

The latest installment of "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" was recorded before the headline-making incident that drove Jackson off of social media but it certainly appears to at least allude to some of what was going on.

In a series of Twitter posts last Wednesday, Jackson -- who shares 4-month-old Leo with the "Nope" actress -- first reposted a photo of Palmer wearing a sheer black dress over a black bodysuit as she was serenaded by Usher. His comment, "It's the outfit tho ... you a mom."

In a followup post, he doubled down on his stance, saying, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is." He concluded, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

During their podcast chat, Jackson said that going public with Palmer was "definitely overwhelming and intense at first." Jackson and Palmer have been together since 2021, going Instagram official in August of that year, and welcomed a child together this past February.

"Any moment of flaw on my side or on your side, it was World War III"

"It's like, you almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect," Jackson said of being in the public eye. "And so, it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well."

"So, any moment of flaw on my side or on your side," he continued, "it was World War III because it's like--"

"--and now the world sees us," Palmer finished his thought.

In the same interview, Palmer talked about the pressure of living in the spotlight and challenge of there being aspects of their lives they do want to share, but also things they'd rather keep between just them. "I feel like we've done such a good job at being able to do that," she said.

But perhaps she spoke too soon, as Jackson put her on very public blast for her outfit. Palmer, though, quickly appeared to turn the dig into a promotional opportunity, debuting a new "I'm a Mother" sweatshirt, as well as posting a pic with her son captioned, "One thing is certain and one thing is true, I'M A MOTHA through and through."

In the immediate aftermath of his comments going viral and sparking an immediate backlash, Palmer appeared to double-down her side by sharing even more pictures of her night at the Usher concert, which included her getting pulled up on stage and serenaded.