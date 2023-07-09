Keke Palmer Reveals 'I'm a Motha' Merch After Boyfriend Outfit-Shamed Her

Getty

Darius Jackson doubled down on his mom-shaming critique of Keke Palmer's outfit as she attended an Usher concert, saying he was simply standing by his "standards & morals" in publicly blasting her for a black bodysuit under a sheer dress.

Keke Palmer still hasn't said his name, but she certainly appears to be making her point anyways with a new merchandise line many believe inspired by her boyfriend recently blasting her on social media.

The actress was just living her best life at an Usher concert, sharing video and photographs as she was even pulled on stage at one point for a serenade, when Darius Jackson jumped onto his Twitter on Wednesday, to comment, in part, "It's the outfit tho ... you a mom."

Within a matter of days, hitting Saturday, Palmer revealed a new line of t-shirts that would certainly appear to be saying it all for her. "One thing is certain and one thing is true," she wrote on Twitter. "I'M A MOTHER, through and through!"

She then unveiled a very nice white crewneck to her storefront with the phrase "I'm a Mother" emblazoned proudly across the front. "To all my moms out there, how did your baby change you?" she asked. "Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."

Jackson hasn't responded to the latest blow by Palmer, but that could be because he deleted his Twitter account after his attempt to double-down on his stance led to an even bigger blowback.

In the since-deleted followup, Jackson wrote, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

He concluded, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Before this latest product launch, Palmer appeared to initially respond to Jackson's tweets by doubling down herself, sharing even more pictures of her amazing night with Usher.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen [Usher] YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!" she captioned the photos. "Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??"

In the comments, Usher wrote, "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾," while Jameela Jamil praised her dress. Jenni "JWoww" Farley also said she looked hot, Sheree Whitfield commented she was "Flawless in this black number" and Hacks star Hannah Eibinder added, "stunning poised elegant gorgeous perfect."