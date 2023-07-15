Goldie Hawn Explains Why She & Kurt Russell Never Married After 40 Years Together

Getty

Goldie Hawn is getting candid about her 40-year relationship with longtime partner Kurt Russell.

In a sit-down interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, which aired on Friday night, the 77-year-old actress explained why she and Russell, 72, never tied the knot after four decades together.

"The question I have, which people have been asking, ... why aren't the two of you married?" Wallace asked Hawn, who paused, before then proposing a question in reply, "Why should we get married? Isn't that a better question?"

After Wallace asked again why she and Russell aren't married, Hawn pointed out that she and her longtime partner have each been married -- and divorced -- prior to their relationship, which began in 1983.

"Because we had [both] been married, and when it doesn’'t work out, it ends up to be big business," Hawn said. "Somebody always has to own something. It's always ugly. Somebody actually has to take a look and say, 'How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces actually make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?'"

The Oscar winner had been married twice before her romance with Russell began. She was married to Gus Trikonis from 1969 until 1976, and Bill Hudson from 1976 until 1982. Meanwhile, Russell was previously married to Season Hubley from 1979 to 1983.

While Wallace pointed out that since Hawn and Russell have been together for 40 years, they're "not going to get divorced," the Overboard star stressed that no one could know for certain.

"How did you know that then?" she said, adding, "I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here."

"I mean relationships are hard," Hawn continued. "They're not always easy. There's all kinds of hurdles we go through. There's things that we believe in, things we don't believe in, we agree on."

She concluded, "So I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling."