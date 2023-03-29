Kate Hudson Defends Goldie Hawn For Being a 'Difficult' Actress

Getty

"Twenty years now and she's finally getting her sort of kudos for what she's been creating but she doesn't let up," the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star said of her mother.

Kate Hudson is coming to the defense of her mother Goldie Hawn, who was labeled "difficult" and "complicated" over the course of her career.

During Tuesday's episode of Sirius XM's "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, the 43-year-old "Glass Onion" actress called out Hollywood's double standards for women who have different points of view.

"She had to really fight for a lot of these movies to be made [and] was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view," Hudson explained. "She decided to tell people that told her to stay in her lane to go f—k themselves and basically started producing her own movies, which wasn’t happening at the time."

Host Kelly Ripa pointed out how women are often considered "difficult" or "complicated" for voicing their opinions.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star agreed with the daytime host's sentiments and recalled how she recently ran into someone who had issues working with Hawn back in the day.

"He was sort of saying that she was challenging and I remember thinking, 'You know, that's funny, but was she right about what you thought was her being difficult?'" Hudson recalled. "And he was like, 'Oh yeah, I mean she was definitely right. The whole script needed a complete rewrite.'"

She quipped, "She really was just trying to say, 'Hey guys we should probably relook at the script' … And that is considered complicated. Especially in the '70s and '80s in Hollywood."

Though some may still consider Hawn "difficult" to work with, Hudson revealed she has nothing for admiration for her 77-year-old mother and how she’s fought to voice her opinions over her career.

"I saw her strength. I saw her conviction. She's so determined. I mean she's really unbelievable," the "Almost Famous" star gushed. "She was on the cutting edge of this and she never gave up."