Teen Mom Maci Bookout's Husband Skeptical About Letting Ryan Edwards Back In Their Lives

"He's been a black cloud that hangs over us. I won't say that I'm happy about this whole coparenting thing," says Taylor, before Bentley has his first one-on-one dinner with his father in ages on Teen Mom.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards are in a much better place than they've been in years ... but that doesn't mean Maci's husband Taylor McKinney is thrilled about it.

After an emotional breakthrough on the most recent reunion of the MTV show, Maci and Ryan -- who share 13-year-old son Bentley -- made real strides in their coparenting relationship, something Maci revealed on Wednesday's season premiere.

"You probably won't even believe me when I tell you, but Ryan and I actually communicating and getting along," she said in a confessional, comparing it to the days where they weren't able to do it "without a problem" between them. "Ever since the reunion when we hashed things out, we have both been making an effort," she added, saying she was "hopeful" for her son's relationship with his father.

Taylor was more skeptical, however, telling his wife that he's seen Ryan "let Bentley down and let you down so many times." He also said Ryan "wasn't a good father" when he first entered the picture, calling Edwards "a black cloud that hangs over us" and adding, "I won't say that I'm happy about this whole coparenting thing."

Maci was determined to make it work though, not wanting to allow her own feelings about Ryan get in the way of him making an effort now. So when Ryan asked whether it would be okay for him to take his son out to dinner -- for what would be one of their first times hanging out together one-on-one in a long time -- Maci agreed.

Ryan was also seen talking to his parents, showing excitement for the dinner, while his father Larry told him how proud he was of his son for admitting to his "faults" and to being "part of the problem" in the past.

Taylor continued to vent to one of his friends later in the episode, after his buddy asked what Ryan would have to do to prove he had good intentions with Bentley.

"Some sort of sustainability ... I told Maci, I don't have high hopes or expectations. But I won't be the one to hold it up," said McKinney, who added that his skepticism had impacted his relationship with his wife as well.

"She knows I'm going to be supportive, but I've seen the way he's talked to her and treated her in the past and I know he's hurt Bentley several times," he continued. "I don't like it, it's tough to swallow, but I'll do anything for him."

While out with one of her own friends, Maci acknowledged her other half was "frustrated" by the situation.

"I think mainly because he's like, 'Why does this guy keep getting chances?'" she said. "Me and Bentley are basically walking into a danger zone, everyone knows it's a danger zone and he can't do anything, so he feels helpless."

All that being said, Maci added that she wasn't exactly worried about Taylor's feelings, saying this isn't about him, but about Bentley and his father. "There will always be a place for Ryan inside Bentley," she added, "There will always be."

Despite his reservations, Taylor was the one who dropped Bentley off for dinner with his dad. Though he admitting to feeling "anxious," Taylor told his stepson to call him if he needed anything. Cameras didn't follow the teen inside.

Speaking with his mom after the dinner, Bentley said the night was "pretty fun," "pretty peaceful" and was something he'd like to do again. Bentley also said he believed part of the reason why his father didn't make more of an effort to hang out before because he didn't want to talk to Maci, so these new lines of communication were a very good thing.

"It's not gonna be perfect, but I think the difference is that now we can work through it as a team to do better," said Maci. "But we're human, so we're definitely still gonna have to figure this out and work through things. Sometimes it's gonna get hard again."

"To be the mom that I want to be, I have to make sure that I'm showing up as the person that is supportive," she concluded. She added that while it's possible Ryan lets their son down again, she hoped she'd be able to handle it in a way that won't be "detrimental or hurtful" to Bentley.