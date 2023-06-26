Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Reunite with Daughter Carly, 14: 'She's Funny, Kind, SMART, Goofy and STUNNING'

Instagram

Sharing photos from their reunion, Tyler said "Her parents have done such an amazing job raising her!" while Catelynn said it was "such a blessing" to see all four of their daughters together.

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra had an emotional weekend, reuniting with their daughter Carly, 14, who they placed into adoption.

Catelynn took to Instagram to share a photo from their visit with their first-born, showing the couple, Carly and their three other daughters, 8-year-old Novalee, 4-year-old Vaeda and 2-year-old Rya, the latter of whom is being held by the tall teen.

"Had an amazing visit with our girl ❤️ she's funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING 😍," Catelynn captioned the photo.

"Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!!" she continued. "But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!!"

She also added the hashtags #adoption #loveyou and #mygirls.

In the comments, Tyler also left a lengthy message, beginning with "Omg 🥹"

"The feeling I have when I'm with all of my beautiful girls is truly indescribable. The amount of pure organic love is overwhelming, almost to the point of being unbearable at times," he wrote. "She's so smart. She's so kind. She's so goofy & her laughing face is imprinting & infectious."

"Her parents have done such an amazing job raising her! It's pure magic watching her play with her sisters because all you hear are echoing laughs & all you see are tons of hugs!" he continued. "They have an unmistakable connection that's bonded between forces that are far greater than just shared dna ... it's literally pure transcendental magic. I didn't ever want it to end."

He went on to praise Catelynn for being "the strongest woman I'll ever come to know" and "the BEST MOTHER," crediting her for keeping them all a family. "You are the most courageous, loving, wise & intuitive spirit & this family of ours is beyond blessed to have you as it's beautiful matriarch 😍❤️🥰" he concluded.

In the comments, their Teen Mom costar Maci Bookout commented, "Beautiful! So happy for all of you getting this time together. Love y'all ❤️" -- while Jade Cline added, "Love this 😭❤️."

Catelynn and Tyler made the decision to place Carly into adoption when they were just 16; the child was taken in by Brandon and Teresa Davis, who have allowed the girl to keep a relationship with her birth parents and their other children.

Carly turned 14 last month, with Catelynn taking to Instagram again to wish the teen a happy birthday.

"14 years ago this amazing little girl was born!" she wrote at the time. "Gosh if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed ❤️ Happy Birthday Carly 🎂🎈 we love you so much!!!"