Anna Delvey Releases Song 'What the Hell?' With TikTok Star Brooke Butler

The ex-con and inspiration for Shonda Rhimes' Netflix show just dropped her own single with TikTok country singer Brooke Butler.

Anna Delvey, the convicted con artist behind Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna, has released her own single and it's as wild as it sounds!

Delvey just dropped What the Hell? with TikTok country singer Brooke Butler, which even features audio of a phone call while she was at Riker's Island prison.

The tune will also be the theme for Delvey's podcast, The Anna Delvey Show, which has been recorded from her home as she has been on house arrest after she finished serving her time in prison.

The song was written by Jared Gutstadt, CEO of Audio Up, who said that he hopes the song makes it on TikTok.

"What the Hell? is authentic to the type of music I like to make," he said. "It's a fun song and I know a lot of folks will be curious to hear this side of Anna. My hope is that the TikTok world will have some fun with this as well."