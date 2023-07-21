Lana Del Rey Spotted Working at Alabama Waffle House as Waitress

Twitter

Videos and photos of the "Blue Jeans" singer in a uniform doing shift work has the internet totally perplexed

Lana Del Rey has a new job ... apparently.

The singer was spotted working a shift in a Florence, Alabama Waffle House and fans are left puzzled as to why.

The "Blue Jeans" singer even had her own uniform and "Lana" name tag.

Lana Del Rey working at Waffle House pic.twitter.com/7V5av4OFrs — honeymoun (@honeymounz) July 20, 2023 @honeymounz

There's speculation that the act could be linked to her new song Paris, Texas in which she sings, "I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand/Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama."

The song comes from her most recent album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd which released in March of this year.

AL.com reported they asked local studios if Lana had been recording, but they dismissed that as a possibility.

Fans who interacted with Lana are also marveling at how nice the singer was.

"It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice," one fan told AL.