Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Woman Accused of Decapitating and Dismembering Lover Was Arrested

Law&Crime

Police spotted what they believed was blood and a crock pot box containing the victim's body parts near the suspect's apartment, saying she looked like "a child caught with their hand in the cookie jar" when arrested.

As the trial of 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness continues in Wisconsin, the jury on Tuesday was shown footage of her arrest, highlighting her demeanor at the time.

Schabusiness is accused of choking her lover to death during a drug-fueled sex romp before dismembering him and has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion, whose severed head was discovered by his own mother in her basement on February 23, 2022.

Schabusiness, whose trial began Monday, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Thyrion's mother testified yesterday that Taylor was at her home, in the basement with her son, in the days leading up to his murder -- and said she was driving a gold van.

On Tuesday, a Green Bay police officer who was present when Schabusiness was arrested took the stand. He testified that he was sent to the suspect's apartment to look for the van -- finding it in the parking lot.

In bodycam video shown in court (above), he can be seen shining his flashlight into the vehicle, spotting the crock pot box in which authorities would later find pieces of the victim's legs. As they look at the van, they also spot what they believed were bloody footprints around the vehicle -- before the interior lights of the vehicle turn on and the headlights begin to flash, as someone locked or unlocked the vehicle remotely.

"Who did that?!" exclaims one of the officers, before Schabusiness is seen exiting her apartment. She's almost immediately put into handcuffs, as police note what they believe is blood on her hands. Schabusiness can be seen wearing a sweatshirt and baseball hat in the footage, telling officers her roommate was home and that nobody was armed. She's then taken to a cruiser.

The officer also testified that Schabusiness was taken to the police station, where photographs were taken of "what looked like smeared blood" on her hands and clothing. Her sweatshirt also appeared to have blood on it, he said.

When asked if it seemed like Schabusiness seemed "off" or was on drugs, he testified that she "did not" and "seemed normal to me."

Another responding officer took the stand next and said the suspect "appeared to be in shock or very surprised to see us" when they arrived on scene. He added, "I equate it to a deer In the headlines kind of look or a child caught with their hand in the cookie jar."

Day two of the trial is ongoing.

In the early hours of February 23 2022, police in Green Bay were contacted by a woman who said she'd found her 25-year-old son's severed head in a bucket. Her 911 call was played for the jury on Monday.

Bodycam footage from police arriving at the home was also shown in court, showing the moment authorities also saw the bucket in the basement.

According to the criminal complaint, Schabusiness told investigators she had spent the day with the victim smoking meth; After arriving at his mother's home, they started having sex, and incorporated chains.

Authorities say she told them she blacked out at some stage and just went "crazy" and started strangling him with the chain, him facedown and her on top of him; She insisted she didn't mean to kill him, but since she enjoyed choking him she continued to do it.

She said he began coughing up blood and noticed he was turning purple, but since she was "already this far" she kept going, according to the complaint. She reportedly asked detectives "if they knew what it was like to love something so much that you kill it."

"Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body," the complaint states.