Most Hilarious Social Media Reactions to UFO Hearing: 'HOW DO I MEET THE ALIENS'

"I literally wanna cry with what Is happening at the ufo hearing," wrote alien aficionado Snooki, while others reacted with memes of Baby Yoda, Beyonce, The Sopranos and more

The truth is finally out there.

On Wednesday, Congress held a hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and unidentified flying objects (UFO), with three military veterans -- David Fravor, Ryan Graves and David Grusch -- testifying before the House Oversight Committee. The three ex-military officials, like lawmakers, urged the government to be more transparent on the subject.

The witnesses all made several shocking allegations, with Graves, a former Navy pilot, and Fravor, a retired US Navy commander, recalling their alleged sightings and encounters with UAPs.

However, the most staggering claims came from David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer deemed the "UFO whistleblower," who alleged under oath that the government has covered up the existence of "a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program" and is in possessions of UFOs, and claimed "non-human biologics" were found at alleged crash sites.

The hearing quickly became trending on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, with many users sharing their thoughts on the bombshell claims by posting hilarious memes, photos and memes. And it's safe to say people got creative with their posts, throwing in pop culture references such as Baby Yoda, Beyonce, The Sopranos and more.

A popular theme among social media users was people sharing how they believe the aliens felt about the hearing.

Meanwhile, singer Kesha and Jersey Shore star and UFO aficionado Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also took to social media to react to the hearing.

"HOW DO I MEET THE ALIENS," Kesha wrote on X, adding in another post, "IVE BEEN WAITING BTCHES."

"YASSSS ALIENS UFOS LETS GOOO," Snooki wrote, before admitting that she felt the hearing was historic in a follow-up post. "I literally wanna cry with what Is happening at the ufo hearing. HISTORY. Finally the public get to hear what we've all known and thought."

Check out all of the best reactions to the hearing in the posts, below.

