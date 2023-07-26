Most Hilarious Social Media Reactions to UFO Hearing: 'HOW DO I MEET THE ALIENS'

Getty

"I literally wanna cry with what Is happening at the ufo hearing," wrote alien aficionado Snooki, while others reacted with memes of Baby Yoda, Beyonce, The Sopranos and more

The truth is finally out there.

On Wednesday, Congress held a hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and unidentified flying objects (UFO), with three military veterans -- David Fravor, Ryan Graves and David Grusch -- testifying before the House Oversight Committee. The three ex-military officials, like lawmakers, urged the government to be more transparent on the subject.

The witnesses all made several shocking allegations, with Graves, a former Navy pilot, and Fravor, a retired US Navy commander, recalling their alleged sightings and encounters with UAPs.

However, the most staggering claims came from David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer deemed the "UFO whistleblower," who alleged under oath that the government has covered up the existence of "a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program" and is in possessions of UFOs, and claimed "non-human biologics" were found at alleged crash sites.

Former US Intelligence Agent David Grusch says under oath that the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human biologics. pic.twitter.com/923QpQK1o7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 26, 2023 @PopCrave

The hearing quickly became trending on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, with many users sharing their thoughts on the bombshell claims by posting hilarious memes, photos and memes. And it's safe to say people got creative with their posts, throwing in pop culture references such as Baby Yoda, Beyonce, The Sopranos and more.

A popular theme among social media users was people sharing how they believe the aliens felt about the hearing.

Meanwhile, singer Kesha and Jersey Shore star and UFO aficionado Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also took to social media to react to the hearing.

"HOW DO I MEET THE ALIENS," Kesha wrote on X, adding in another post, "IVE BEEN WAITING BTCHES."

"YASSSS ALIENS UFOS LETS GOOO," Snooki wrote, before admitting that she felt the hearing was historic in a follow-up post. "I literally wanna cry with what Is happening at the ufo hearing. HISTORY. Finally the public get to hear what we've all known and thought."

Check out all of the best reactions to the hearing in the posts, below.

IVE BEEN WAITING BTCHES — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 26, 2023 @KeshaRose

YASSSS ALIENS UFOS LETS GOOO 👽 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) July 26, 2023 @snooki

I literally wanna cry with what Is happening at the ufo hearing. HISTORY. Finally the public get to hear what we’ve all known and thought. 👽 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) July 26, 2023 @snooki

aliens when they figure out humans know bout the ufos pic.twitter.com/i5CS59Sw8D — KJ🥱 (@s1eezisdead) July 26, 2023 @s1eezisdead

me trying to impress the aliens after getting captured in their UFO

pic.twitter.com/sHEiqpQEyq — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) July 26, 2023 @JefferyxBball

Omg Congress revealed a picture of one of the alien UFOs 😮👽 pic.twitter.com/ptHrYA6dFz — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) July 26, 2023 @B7Album

katy perry already warned us about aliens in 2011 pic.twitter.com/Dxxar2wLWo — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) July 26, 2023 @iconiksongs

UFOs pullin up to earth? Bout time shii was gettin boring asl anyways pic.twitter.com/W9PcIedvT5 — NBAVante😈💜 (@thatboiharley) July 26, 2023 @thatboiharley

Tone, ya hear the government said aliens are real? Don’t laugh, this is scary stuff, T, what if I get beamed up by a UFO one day? You think these pricks gonna leave a note for you or my Ma? And my hair products, you think they got that up there? Forget it, Skip, I’d neva make it https://t.co/C927wV3AbE pic.twitter.com/LHfsZLfNr6 — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) July 26, 2023 @SopranosWorld

“the US government has aliens and ufos in their possession”



the aliens: pic.twitter.com/JXSnpijkdX — cameron (@cambeserious) July 26, 2023 @cambeserious

UFO opens and you find this dude sitting in it pic.twitter.com/88TFzaNe8d — Crisppyboat (@CrisppyBoat) July 26, 2023 @CrisppyBoat

The aliens after seeing David Grusch tell the world about the existence of UFO’s pic.twitter.com/fnUWuvomjm — Danny (@jonathansiris) July 26, 2023 @jonathansiris

The aliens showing up at Congress’s UFO hearing today to mesmerize and distract us while their sisters steal Earth technology from the backrooms: pic.twitter.com/Mc5nlUZPmy — Viet (@V8Dau) July 26, 2023 @V8Dau

“bitch they just outed us on national tv” pic.twitter.com/ebGZFndafD — professional reply guy (@dozygay) July 26, 2023 @dozygay