Twitter Is for the Birds, X Marks the Spot as Fans Blast Elon Musk's Name Change

Getty/Twitter

Elon Musk's name and logo change announcement was met with quite the response as users got "Twitter X" trending -- and not because they love it.

Twitter is evolving and Twitter users are not loving it. Along the lines of Facebook becoming Meta, Elon Musk announced that his social media platform is going "X."

Well, the corporate name he'd already changed to X Corp. Now he's looking to move his favorite letter to the forefront, too, dubbing the platform "Twitter X."

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk teased in the middle of the night on Sunday -- or will we have to start calling them "exes" ... "X's?" Actually, Musk answered a fan query on this very thing, confirming they'll be called X's, but is anyone really going to call them that?

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 @elonmusk

He followed that up with another tweet that if a "good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

Musk, of course, is no stranger to using "X" for branding, as his SpaceX leans hard into it, and he even launched an online bank called x.com. He even said that the new Twitter will run off that domain. He had previously teased the idea of X, an "everything app," as noted by

He was able to resist squeezing the letter into Tesla when he took over. Xesla? TeslaX? Texla? That said, he did make a Model X at the car manufacturer.

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 @elonmusk

Musk had previously hinted at the apparent upcoming change with a video clip of a very dramatic "X" he posted on Saturday night. It's not clear if this is the design he's looking at for the rebrand, or just an example of an "X" he liked. He has since pinned the tweet to the top of his page.

While Musk may not be a fan of the brand's iconic logo, the website ironically is still in love with it, describing it, per Reuters, as "our most recognizable asset," adding, "that's why we're so protective of it."

Users on the platform wasted no time making fun of the proposed change so hard they even got "New Coke" trending! Here's a smattering of their funniest and most unexpected responses.

Everyone’s reaction to Elon Musk rebranding Twitter to Twitter X: pic.twitter.com/29XiWxDxK1 — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) July 23, 2023 @DArmstrong44

Twitter X is not allowed in the X meeting pic.twitter.com/JSjKWZdweg — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) July 23, 2023 @TheNCSmaster

Everyone’s reaction to Elon changing Twitter to Twitter X pic.twitter.com/0kswnNmOgQ — iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) July 23, 2023 @Jimmy2424555

"Renaming Twitter X" is the 21st century replacement for "rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic" we didn't know we needed — Joe Katz says #VoteNoInAugust (@joekatz45) July 23, 2023 @joekatz45

Reading that Elon Musk wants to change Twitter’s logo to an “X” (Twitter X). pic.twitter.com/hCcosNeHGF — Avery Merrick (@MarioEmmet) July 23, 2023 @MarioEmmet

Now you're just some app that I used to know — Dottie Minerva (@hedtriplamarr) July 23, 2023 @hedtriplamarr

Why do we need a Twitter X?

I already have an app with an X logo that constantly wants money and barely works. pic.twitter.com/9D8LQLoiET — Amy 🌻☮️ (@Amy0xO) July 23, 2023 @Amy0xO