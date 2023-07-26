Sinead O'Connor Dead at 56, Celebrities Pay Tribute: 'Heartbreaking,' 'Amazing Talent'

Getty

Sinéad O’Connor has died, she was 56.

No further details have so far been released regarding the Irish singer's death. In a statement to The Irish Times the singer’s family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Sinéad released 10 studio albums over her career. Her song Nothing Compares 2 U rocketed to the number one spot worldwide in 1990.

She is survived by her three children. Sinéad's son, Shane, died last year at age 17. His body was found on January 7 2022, two days after he went missing.

His grieving mother announced his death soon after on Twitter: "Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God."

"May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example," Sinéad continued. "My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

A week later Sinéad was hospitalized to receive help after reportedly sharing social media posts indicating she was contemplating suicide.

She later tweeted, per CNN, "I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I'm sorry I upset everyone."

"I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I'm going to find Shane. This is just a delay," she wrote.

The iconic singer had long been open about her struggles with mental health.

Earlier this month, Sinéad posted to Facebook to let fans know she was now living in London, after nearly a quarter century away from the UK hub, and was recording an album due out in 2024. She also planned to tour the world with her music in the next two years.

The Irish star had been outspoken about the abuse of children, advocating for their protection, as she claimed to be a survivor herself. She accused her mother of physically abusing her as a child. At age 15 she was sent to a Magdalene Asylum for 18 months, following shoplifting and truancy charges.

She eventually dropped out of school and moved to Dublin to pursue music.

Sinéad soon began charting with the debut release of her album The Lion and the Cobra in 1987, achieving gold and garnering a Grammy nomination.

Her first international success came with sophomore album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got with the single Nothing Compares 2 U climbing to number one globally.

The record earned her a Grammy for best alternative music performance.

She released eight more albums leading to many more Grammy nominations. Her 2012 song Lay Your Head Down for film Albert Nobbs got her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

Besides her music, Sinéad also made headlines throughout her career by speaking out on controversial issues.

During her 1993 Saturday Night Live appearance the singer tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II while singing an a capella version of Bob Marley's War. She told the audience to "fight the real enemy." The incident came nearly ten years before the pope acknowledged child sexual abuse in the Church. NBC, who broadcasts SNL, received thousands of complaints. Madonna, in a later season, responded to Sinéad by tearing up a picture of Joey Buttafuoco.

In 2007, Sinéad revealed she had attempted suicide on her 33rd birthday; and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2003. However, Sinéad said three subsequent doctors disagreed with her diagnosis.

Then in 2015, the singer posted to social media revealing she had overdosed. Law enforcement later confirmed they had located the pop star and she was receiving medical attention.

Two years later she took to Facebook, in an emotional video, to plead for help explaining she was "one of millions" suffering under the stigma of mental illness.

Upon news of her death, celebrities across the globe shared tributes to the iconic singer.

