Britney Spears' Mother-in-Law 'Involved in Major Accident,' Hospitalized

Getty

Sam Asghari took to his Instagram Story to thank the hospital staff at Cedars-Sinai.

Britney Spears' mother-in-law is "doing okay" after she was hospitalized earlier this week.

"Today my mother was involved in a major accident," wrote Asghari. "With the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she's doing okay."

The 29-year-old star also added that she is "resting it off."

He didn't divulge any more details about his mother's hospitalization.

Sam recently celebrated his one year marriage anniversary to Spears, which he also shared a tribute for on his Instagram story.

"Happy 1 Year to me & my better half," wrote Asghari. "One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love."

Britney and Sam said "I do" at the couple's Thousand Oaks home on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Britney's entire family was MIA. Her sons with Kevin Federline, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James were not in attendance, and neither were her parents, Lynne and Jamie, or her younger sister, Jamie Lynn. While Spears' sons opted out of attending, Federline's attorney told TMZ that Federline and the boys "are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."