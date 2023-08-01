Cindy Crawford Recreates '90s Pepsi Ad for NSFW TikTok One Margarita Song

YouTube

"Give me one margarita, imma open my legs," and well...you know the rest.

The hilariously NSFW One Margarita song from TikTok just got a music video that features Cindy Crawford recreating her famous Pepsi ad from the '90s.

The viral song, which began as a freestyle from TikTok star That Chick Angel, in which she raps about the various sexual acts she will perform after drinking an increasing number of margaritas.

The rap first came about when Angel and co-host KevOnStage were talking about a clip of evangelical preacher Sister Cindy, who was warning students at Louisiana State University of the potential harmful effects of alcohol consumption.

However, Angel realized that it could create a catchy tune, and even improvised some bars on the spot-- which ended up becoming an online sensation.

The music video begins by recreating Crawford's famous Pepsi advertisement, in which she sensually drinks a can of Pepsi in front of two young boys.

Crawford dons the same outfit in both videos, a skin tight white tank top and classic skin-tight denim bottoms

In the One Margarita video, Crawford approaches the iconic El Cid restaurant in Los Angeles and drinks her margarita in a similar fashion, before she is slammed out of the frame by Angel, who begins her catchy tune.

The video also features Casamigos tequila, which was co-founded by Crawford's husband Rande Gerber, George Clooney, and Mike Meldman.