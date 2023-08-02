Google Street View Driver Crashes Into Creek During High-Speed Chase

Middletown Police Department

Police say the driver -- who had a camera affixed to his roof -- was going "well over 100 miles per hour" before his arrest.

A few addresses in Middletown, Indiana may show up a little blurry on Google Maps' Street View, after one of the company's drivers allegedly led police on a high speed chase this week.

According to the Middletown Police Department, a vehicle identified by Chief Landon J. Dean as a "Google Mapping car with several 360 degree cameras mounted on a tall antenna on top of the car" was spotted going over 100 miles per hour near a local high school.

Authorities claim the vehicle "refused to stop" and was seen "traveling at speeds well over 100 miles per hour and was passing several other vehicles," as police tried to catch up. While he slowed down before running a red light, the driver allegedly continued into the neighboring county, where his getaway came to an abrupt end.

Cops say the driver "lost control" while attempting to make a turn and "drove through a yard and then into a creek where it became stuck." Photos shared by the police department show the vehicle, with the camera affixed to its roof, halfway in the water.

The driver was later identified by authorities as Coleman Ferguson, who allegedly told police "he worked for Google and was scared to stop."