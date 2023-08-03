Dashcam Footage Shows Ark. State Police Use PIT Maneuver on Teen Allegedly Rushing Mom to Hospital

Arkansas State Police

Police claim the teen was driving 115 mph, didn't pull over for cops and drove past two other hospitals before performing this maneuver; video shows her screaming franticly for help after being stopped.

Dashcam footage from the Arkansas State Police shows the dramatic moment two teenagers who say they were franticly driving their mother to the hospital were stopped using a PIT maneuver.

According to the mom, Tahirah Hart, she felt like she was having a heart attack at home on June 30 -- shortly after being discharged from the hospital following surgery that same week. Feeling tightening in her chest, she had her twin 18-year-old daughters Kenochia and Keochia Moss drive her back to the facility.

She told KATV that she felt "shooting pain" down her left arm while en route to the hospital and told daughter Kenochia -- who was behind the wheel -- to "hurry up and get me there."

The video from the state police shows Kenochia speeding down the highway with her hazard lights on, before getting off at the hospital's exit. It's there the trooper performed a PIT (or TVI) maneuver on the vehicle, forcing it into a tailspin before coming to a stop.

The two young women can be seen screaming at troopers from inside the vehicle, before Kenochia exited with her hands up and kept yelling for them to "You gotta help me please, my mama! Please help my mama."

Kenochia was then put in handcuffs, before explaining that she was trying to get her mom to the hospital. "You gotta get me to the hospital, sir," Tahirah told one of the officers, before her daughter was released from handcuffs and they were allowed to bring Hart to the emergency room. Kenochia was later charged with Misdemeanor Fleeing.

Per KATV, citing a state police report, the trooper said he performed the PIT maneuver where he did because he felt "it would be the safest place to avoid serious injury or possible life of life to citizens in the area" -- citing "frequent vehicle and pedestrian traffic near the hospital."

"We stand by our Trooper," said Arkansas State Police Colonel Mike Hagar said in a statement defending the responding trooper's actions. "And we stand by the decision he made, considering the totality of the circumstances."

The ASP release said Little Rock Police Department officers trailed the vehicle for around 5 miles, reaching speeds as high as 115mph and accelerating "even after LRPT employed blue lights." They also claimed the car passed "at least two different hospitals," refusing to stop.

"Any medical emergency that would warrant high rates of speed necessitates calling an ambulance or dialing 911," read the ASP press release. "In this case, the motorist should have pulled over for law enforcement, who have emergency medical training and who could have aided in safe transport to the closest medical facility. Driving to the emergency room does not give someone a free pass to speed, violate laws and endanger the public."