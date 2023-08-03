New Jersey Shore Footage Shows Sammi and Ronnie's Returns -- Who Was 'Scared as S---' to Come Back?

MTV

The Situation and Angelina both try to convince Sammi and Ronnie to join them on their latest Jersey Shore Family Vacation ... as Mike jokes, "the next step is for you and Sam to get back together."

Tonight's the night. After years away from her Jersey Shore costars, Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola returns to the show ... not knowing she may come face to face with her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in the process.

A sneak peek clip released by MTV ahead of Thursday's premiere shows Angelina Pivarnick sitting down with Sammi in an attempt to talk her into joining the cast on their upcoming Family Vacation.

"I would really like for you to come back and be a part of it again, I think you should. You know everybody, all the roommates, you just know them," she told Sam. "Ron's not here, we're grown up. So many years went by, but I'm very happy to see where you are right now. We all got a past, and it's the way we move on from it."

"All those years I did lose out on being with you guys, I don't want you to lose out on more," Angelina added, referring to her own time away from the series before returning full-time.

Sammi said being on the show was like being part of "this weird world" that only other cast members can truly understand, before opening up about her memories of filming back in the day in a confessional.

"We had a bond that was unlike any other ... I still remember the bond we had when we filmed and we were young and 22. I remember fun times with them and all the laughs we had. It was a time in my life that I really loved," she shared, before seemingly addressing her past issues with her ex-boyfriend. "I enjoyed being there at the end of the day, even though I was going through a little bit of something, there were positive times, fun times, we were all brothers and sisters."

"I miss it, I miss being a part of that. This gang of people has been so tight and so close for so many years without me. What if they don't want me to come back? I'm scared as s---," she added, before telling Angelina she'd have to "think about it."

Spoiler alert for anyone who hasn't seen the trailer for the season: She eventually joins, but it seems she had no idea Ronnie could pop up as well.

Despite Angelina telling her Ron won't be joining them, another scene in the preview clip shows Ortiz-Magro chatting with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino about possibly returning as well. He had been mostly absent from the series after seeking treatment for mental health issues in 2021, but has appeared on the show only a handful of times since -- either solo or with Mike only.

"I'm ready to come back, I feel good bro. I'm at peace for once," Ron's seen telling Sitch. "Living one day at a time, today's what matters, figure out tomorrow when it gets here."

"Probably the next step is for you and Sam to get back together," Sorrentino then cracked, before they both broke into laughter.

"I would love to get back in the good graces of my roommates. I miss them, I love them, they're like family," Ron added in a confessional. "We've known each other for 15 years. I'm in the right mental space, I can be around that atmosphere and that environment."

Mike is then seen telling him he believes it's "only time that somehow you pop in on a vacation" -- but added that he planned to "keep this a secret," making it seem like nobody else knew he may be making an appearance.